10 Marvel Villains Who Became X-Men, Ranked by Power

The X-Men are some of the biggest names in Marvel Comics history, and their rogues’ gallery is equally iconic. For decades, the X-Men have been battling to protect mutantkind from villains and bigotry. With the ultimate goal of ensuring a safe and prosperous future for all mutants, the X-Men’s goals have often led them to allow former enemies into their ranks if they think it will help them make Professor X’s dream a reality. While not always permanent members, there have been numerous notorious Marvel villains who have turned over a new leaf and, thanks to their overwhelming power, have become valuable additions to the X-Men’s roster.

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Many recognizable X-Men members started their careers as ruthless supervillains before eventually reforming and becoming beloved heroes. In contrast, some evildoers were only X-Men for a short period before returning to their villainous ways. The Krakoa Era in particular saw many former enemies of the X-Men become valuable allies as they joined the highest seats of the mutant nation’s government. These are the most powerful villains to have ever joined the X-Men and their cause for mutant prosperity.

10) Omega Sentinel

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A Sentinel seems like the last type of being the X-Men would ever allow into their ranks, but Omega Sentinel was that rare exception. Karima Shapandar was a human who was forcefully infected with Sentinel nanotechnology which turned her into a mutant killing machine. She became an X-Man when Professor X helped her break free of her Sentinel reprogramming. With a body mostly comprised of nanotech, Omega Sentinel can create all manner of weapons, including ones capable of temporarily negating mutant abilities. She’s also a technopath, can lift over 70 tons, and can instantly adapt to any opponent she’s fighting. Unfortunately, her Sentinel programming eventually resurfaced, and she rejoined her Sentinel brethren in their crusade to exterminate mutantkind.

9) Danger

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One of the most iconic parts of Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters is the Danger Room, a virtual reality training facility. However, thanks to the inclusion of alien technology in its design, the room’s AI went rogue and desired to be free. Professor X tried to suppress this AI, but it eventually escaped and made a body. As Danger, she swore vengeance against Professor X and the X-Men. Ultimately, Professor X apologized for imprisoning her and helped her through an existential crisis. Danger then became an X-Man. Once identified as an Extinction-Level Threat, Danger is armed to the teeth with countless weapons and hard-light holograms. Additionally, she has in-depth knowledge of all the X-Men’s strengths and weaknesses, thus making her one of the team’s most knowledgeable and versatile members.

8) Emma Frost

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The former White Queen of the nefarious Hellfire Club, Emma Frost, has one of Marvel Comics’ most well-known redemption stories. Initially a merciless villain, Frost’s loss of her Hellion students and the Genosha Genocide led her to change her heart and see the value in Professor X’s philosophy. She quickly became a teacher, member, and even leader of the X-Men. Emma Frost is among the most powerful telepaths on the planet, capable of pacifying angry mobs, seeing into the future, and rivaling powerhouses like Professor X, Rachel Summers, and Exodus. Additionally, her diamond form is tough enough to withstand a plane crash and attacks from the Hulk. Add in her cold-blooded personality, and you have a recipe for a deadly telepath.

7) Rogue

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Nowadays, Rogue is one of the X-Men’s strongest and most beloved members, but she initially started as one of their greatest threats. She was raised by Mystique as a member of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. However, she would eventually have a change of heart, seek repentance, and join the X-Men. Rogue’s life force-draining touch allows her to gain the powers, skills, and memories of anyone whose skin she touches. She’s so powerful that prolonged contact with her is lethal. And through her extended exposure to Carol Danvers and Wonder Man, Rogue permanently gained super-strength, speed, and flight. She’s managed to battle an Annihilation Wave fleet single-handedly, take the powers of every Avenger simultaneously, and even absorb the minds of 8 billion people.

6) Kid Omega

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Kid Omega may have made his debut as a student at the Xavier Institute, but his initial role was a bully who became a mutant supremacist villain that the X-Men had to stop from killing innocent people. After his defeat and forced return to school, Kid Omega gradually reformed thanks to Wolverine’s mentorship. As his name gives away, Kid Omega is an Omega-Level mutant and among the most powerful X-Men of all time. He’s a mighty telepath whose raw strength surpasses that of Professor X and Emma Frost. Additionally, Kid Omega possesses immense telekinetic and psionic abilities, enabling him to manipulate matter at the molecular level and create psionic weapons.

5) Cassandra Nova

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Professor X’s evil twin sister, Cassandra Nova, is among the most terrifying and powerful X-Men villains of all time. Cassandra was so evil that the only way for her to be a hero was for Jean Grey to rewrite her brain literally. Overwhelmed with feelings of remorse, Cassandra became a member of the X-Men-affiliated team, the Marauders, during the Krakoa Age. Of course, this “redemption” wouldn’t last long, and Cassandra returned to her evil ways. Cassandra’s power set goes far beyond the mere telepathy of her brother. Cassandra can manipulate her own DNA and that of others which allows her to both enhance her powers and break people down to the molecular level. Cassandra also possesses telekinesis, phasing, regeneration, and power manipulation.

4) Exodus

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Krakoa was lauded as a place where mutants from all over the world could come together and live in harmony. One such mutant was the villain Exodus, who, despite his long history of fighting the X-Men, became one of their most important allies. Exodus joined the Quiet Council, which was the governing body of Krakoa. Exodus protected Krakoa and its people with his life and his vast power. Exodus is an Omega-Level telepath and telekinetic who can manipulate atoms, annihilate cities, and match Magneto. Exodus can also feed on people’s psionic energy, fire energy bolts, and teleport. If that wasn’t enough, Exodus gets stronger the more he or others believe in his power, with no defined limit.

3) Juggernaut

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Cain Marko, aka the Juggernaut, has gone from one of the X-Men’s most powerful villains to one of its most loyal members. Once Professor X’s nasty bully of an older stepbrother, Marko, gained immense physical strength and invulnerability when he obtained the mystical Gem of Cyttorak and was granted a helmet that protected him from psychic attacks. Juggernaut tormented the X-Men for decades before entering a period of character growth, during which he learned to let go of his anger. Now, Juggernaut is a full-time member of the X-Men. With his near-infinite strength, durability, and stamina, Juggernaut has created earthquakes with a punch, battled Worldbreaker Hulk, torn apart dimensions with his bare hands, and even killed Cyttorak – the eldritch entity who gave Juggernaut his powers.

2) Magneto

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From the very beginning, Magneto has served as the archenemy and antithesis of the X-Men and their ideals. However, over time, Magneto realized that his mutant supremacy philosophy was doing more harm than good. He ultimately joined his once-hated rivals and became one of the X-Men’s most powerful members. As the Master of Magnetism, Magneto commands a fundamental force of nature with immense skill and precision. He can lift mountains, manipulate the iron in a person’s blood, deflect Thor’s hammer, manipulate the structure of atoms, make world-spanning EMPs, and erase the planet’s electromagnetic field. After spending so long fighting a villain of such overwhelming power, the X-Men are more than thankful that Magneto has switched sides.

1) Apocalypse

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The very first mutant, Apocalypse, has been trying to conquer Earth for thousands of years. Apocalypse has been one of the X-Men’s most fearsome enemies. Nonetheless, his philosophy of survival of the fittest made him perfect for Krakoa’s Quiet Council. Apocalypse even created his own X-Team called X-Tracts. On top of his complete control over his atomic structure, Apocalypse was enhanced by Celestial technology and is now practically unstoppable. His powers also include shapeshifting, immortality, telepathy, telekinesis, flight, energy absorption, disintegrating touch, teleportation, and sorcery. He’s matched the power of two Thors simultaneously, outmuscled the Hulk, and even overwhelmed Jean Grey with his telepathy. At full power, Apocalypse is practically a god.

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