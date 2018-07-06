‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Star Paul Rudd on if Cassie Lang Will Become Stature

In Ant-Man and the Wasp, Scott Lang teams up with Hope van Dyne against the villain known as Ghost, but that might not be the only heroic team up in Ant-Man’s future. Scott’s daughter Cassie might eventually take a heroic turn herself.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Paul Rudd — who plays Scott Lang/Ant-Man in the film — weighed in on the possibility that, if there ends up being an Ant-Man 3, Cassie Lang might become a hero herself. Turns out, it’s something he thinks could be a good idea.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“That’s an interesting thing,” Rudd said. “I don’t know. You know, one of the things that I think does separate this, is this whole thing about family and parents and kids. And certainly, my relationship with Cassie is a huge component of it. But it’s also a father daughter relationship with Hope and Hank. And so, this is — it does seem like it’s their family business. Yeah, I don’t know. It would be… That’s a good idea.”

As Marvel Comics fans know, Cassie Lang gains the Giant-Man-like ability to grow to an incredible size and, as the hero Stature, joins up with the Young Avengers. It’s that comics history that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige himself has suggested is part of why Cassie was included in the Ant-Man films. With her heroic future, Cassie helps establish a cornerstone on which the studio can build the Young Avengers within the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future, expanding the teen superhero world currently inhabited by Cloak and Dagger and Runaways.

“Well…sure,” Feige said. “And both of those you just mentioned we talked about for a long time and they went over to be successful TV shows. We’ve always been fans of Power Pack and figuring that out. And yes. So… where and when we would see the evolution of that? I don’t know. And certainly — taking our cue from the comics as we always do — that’s why we wanted Cassie, a very young Cassie in this movie, to be inspired by her father. Just planting seeds.”

And according to Abby Ryder Fortson, who plays Cassi in Ant-Man and the Wasp, those seeds have definitely been planted in Cassie.

“Yes, I think so,” Fortson said about Cassie wanting to follow in her father’s footsteps. “I think in this movie she really shows that she’s really interested in becoming a superhero. In the last movie, she doesn’t really wrap her head around it, so in this movie, she really wants to fight with her dad.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6th.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.