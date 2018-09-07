‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Digital Release Date Revealed

While the official Blu-ray and DVD release date for Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp has yet to be announced, the film’s digital release date is now out there, letting fans know when they can start enjoying the latest blockbuster at home.

Ant-Man and the Wasp, which is still in theaters and in fact just pushed past a $600 million global box office take, will be available to stream on digital services on October 2, according to a Reddit thread. It is not clear which streaming service the image came from, but the image appears to be a screenshot from a video on demand service that is encouraging users to pre-order the film.

Given that there is typically a two- to four-week delay between the digital release and the first appearance of the film on DVD and Blu-ray, fans of physical media will likely be able to hold Ant-Man and the Wasp in their hands sometime between October 16 and October 30.

Disey has not yet officially announced the home release, and so there is no word on what special features will appear on the disc. Given that Avengers: Infinity War‘s cliffhanger ending will not be resolved before Ant-Man and the Wasp hits DVD, it seems unlikely that the bonus features will give fans much in the way of insight into the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With the popularity of the “Thor’s Roommate”-style comedy shorts, though, it would not be too surprising to see Ant-Man’s crew get some bonus content of their own.

There will almost certainly be some deleted scenes as well, especially given that franchise star Evangeline Lily shared details on one recently...although that particular scene might not make the cut since, according to Lily, it wasn’t a good take.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now (though likely not for much longer if it’s coming to streaming in under a month).

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengersmovie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.