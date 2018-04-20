‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Funko Pop Figures Unveiled

Naturally, Avengers: Infinity War and Deadpool 2 are getting most of the attention of Marvel fans at the moment, but don’t forget that we still have Ant-Man and the Wasp to look forward to on July 6th! The festivities begin right now with the release of the first wave of Funko Pop figures from the film.

You can shop the entire lineup of standard Ant-Man and the Wasp Funko Pop figures and accessories right here. Shipment is expected in July. The breakdown of the figures goes something like this:

Videos by ComicBook.com

• Ant-Man & The Wasp Ant-Man Pop! Vinyl Figure (or unmasked chase variant)

• Ant-Man & The Wasp Wasp Pop! Vinyl Figure (or unmasked chase variant)

• Ant-Man & The Wasp Ghost Pop! Vinyl Figure

• Ant-Man and The Wasp Ant-Man Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Ant-Man and The Wasp Wasp Pocket Pop! Key Chain

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for a translucent Ghost figure at Walmart in the June or July time frame.

On a related note, the spectacular Tamashii Nations Ant-Man and the Wasp SH Figuarts Ant-Man and Ant Set is now available to pre-order in the U.S. right here for $99.99 with free shipping slated for October. Once you check out the details on this set, you’ll probably be sold on it for your collection (yes, the Ant-Man figure can ride atop the Ant!). The official description is available below.

“From the Marvel film, Ant-Man and the Wasp, comes Ant-Man with a big Ant! Replicated in fine detail, the helmet features translucent plastic and precise paint applications for added realism. This set also comes with a sizeable Ant for Ant-man to ride atop measuring in at a whopping 9.8″ inches long! The Ant-Man and the Wasp Ant-Man and Ant Set SH Figuarts Action Figure P-Bandai Tamashii Exclusive includes interchangeable hand parts, large ant, and pedestal. Ant-Man measures 5.9-inches tall.“

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.