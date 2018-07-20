‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’: Will Ghost Appear in ‘Avengers 4’?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe seems to be in a sort of uncharted territory, following the events of Avengers: Infinity War. With Avengers 4‘s potential roster of characters only seeming to grow smaller and smaller, there’s one new addition to the MCU that we’d love to see appear.

Spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp below!

As those who have seen Ant-Man and the Wasp know, the film sees its two titular heroes going up against Ava Starr/Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), a young woman with the ability to exist within several realities simultaneously. While Ghost initially seems like a threat, using her powers to evade enemies and steal technology, she quickly reveals how complicated her relationship with her abilities is.

In a flashback sequence, we learn that a young Ava was hit with Quantum energy in a laboratory accident, when she attempted to rescue her father, Elias Starr/Egghead. Ava’s abilities were discovered by both Bill Foster (Laurence Fishburne) and S.H.I.E.L.D., the latter of which groomed her to become a covert assassin. But the truth is, Ava just wants the ability to be normal again, and she eventually sides with Scott and Hope as a way to potentially make that happen. Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) briefly helps her control her powers, using a sort of Quantum energy transfer to stabilize Ava to some degree.

The film’s mid-credits scene then showed the team attempting to help Ava, with Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) shrinking down into the Quantum Realm to bottle up more energy for Ava. Of course, this quickly goes awry, as Hope Van Dyne/Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), Janet, and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) are soon turned to dust by Thanos’ Infinity War snap.

As we’ve previously speculated, Scott’s current residence in the Quantum Realm could play a role in Avengers 4. But is there a chance that Ava could play a part in that?

While it’s unclear exactly how Janet’s powers helped stabilize Ava, it seems like things have been deliberately left open for her to return, removing the “weeks” she supposedly had left to live in Ant-Man and the Wasp. And according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, there are definitely some sort of plans for Ava to make a comeback, especially after the positive buzz surrounding her debut.

“In this case, the story was always – spoiler! – to keep her around.” Feige explained earlier this month. “This was not the story of defeating a villain and everybody cheering. This is a different kind of villain story. When and where – in the tag, he mentions ‘his new Ghost friend’ – is something we’ll see. But there’s nothing better than struggling over the decision about what characters to bring into a movie, casting those characters, writing and putting them together in a way that works in the movie, and then have audiences go ‘We love them, when are we going to see them again?’ Shuri for sure is a great example of that. So with Ghost it is, step one: complete. As for step two, we’ll see where we go with that.”

Again, it’s unclear exactly what Ava’s Quantum abilities are at this point, but it certainly doesn’t seem impossible that she could factor in to the events of Avengers 4. Depending on her powers, there’s a chance she could factor in to actually helping Scott get out of the Quantum Realm, although there’s really no telling at this point.

But beyond that, there’s one major Avengers 4 theory that certainly supports the idea of Ghost making a cameo — time travel. While details are still pretty darn slim about how Avengers 4 unfolds, early plot synopsises have hinted that the heroes could be traveling through different timelines or alternate realities, as a way to stop Thanos from enacting his plan. And considering the fact that Ava literally has reality-traveling abilities at her fingertips, she very well could be a secret weapon for the remaining members of the Avengers.

Would you want to see Ghost play a role in Avengers 4? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is currently in theaters. Captain Marvel will follow it in March of 2019, with Avengers 4 coming in May of 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home slated for release on July 5, 2019.