‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Concept Art Shows Hank Pym In Yellow Jacket Suit

The first Ant-Man movie featured Darren Cross as the villain called Yellowjacket. However, fans of Marvel Comics may know that Cross, while a villain, was not Yellowjacket in the comics. That persona originated with the original Ant-Man, Hank Pym.

At one point during his superhero career, Pym lost his memory and took on a new personality, one that was in many ways the opposite of Pym’s usual personality. Where Pym was timid and bookish, this new personality was cocksure and bold. This personality also took on the new superhero persona of Yellowjacket, complete with a new costume.

It seems that Ant-Man and the Wasp almost got the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Hank Pym, played by Michael Douglas, into that same Yellowjacket costume. Check out the concept art below to see what the MCU’s heroic Yellowjacket could have looked like.

This Yellowjacket costume ultimately did not make it into the film, though Hank did put on a different suit.

Ant-Man and the Wasp illuminated a bit more about Hank Pym’s family life with Janet van Dyne, the original Wasp, and his daughter Hope, the new Wasp, through flashback scenes. More flashback scenes were planned for the film, but like the Yellowjacket suit, they were ultimately not included in the film. Director Peyton Reed previously explained why.

“It’s tricky, because we talked a lot about how to introduce [Hank and Janet], and I always wanted to see some glimpse of them in the ’80s,” Reed said. “We talked about doing action sequences, we shot some stuff, and it just felt like… I think I’ve learned this along the way – as much as, as a fan, I want to see flashbacks, the present tense story is the thing. That’s the thing that really matters to me – and also that I felt like it didn’t want to be active. It really wanted to be emotional grounding, because after all, this is a movie called Ant-Man and the Wasp. It really has to be about the emotion of a daughter finding her mother after all this time.

“This movie was always going to be Hope finally having the thing that she wanted so badly in the first movie: to be a hero,” Reed said. “But it occurred to us along the way, and I talked to Evangeline about this a lot as we were developing the story and then the script, which was she’s finally Wasp. Scott has Hank as a mentor, and the one person that Hope would want to turn to who’s been there and done that is her mom, and she hasn’t been around for 30 years. And now that there’s actually this kernel of a chance that she could still be alive, and they could actually find her, it’s not only about a reunion with her, but this person who is the ultimate role model for her.”

