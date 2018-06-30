‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Hot Toys Figures Are in Sixth Scale

Hot Toys has unveiled their 1/6th scale figures of Ant-Man and the Wasp from Marvel’s upcoming film…uh, Ant-Man and the Wasp. If you were a bit worried that Hot Toys would send you a microscopic figure or a 10-foot tall figure in the mail, rest assured that the scale is based on their normal sizes.

First off, both the MMS497 Ant-Man figure and the MMS498 Wasp figure will be available to pre-order right here on Sideshow Collectibles as early as today, June 30th – though they might not launch until Monday, July 2nd. Now, let’s break down the details for both figures starting with the Wasp.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hot Toys Wasp figure features a newly developed, spot-on sculpt of Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne. The figure also includes a helmeted head with LED light-up functionality, two pairs of interchangeable Wasp wings (a pair of stand by wings and a pair of articulated wings for flying poses), a new Wasp suit, a Wasp miniature figure, and more. The official list of features are as follows:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Wasp

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with authentic likeness of

Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne

Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne One (1) newly developed helmeted head sculpt with LED light-up function

(battery operated)

(battery operated) Movie-accurate facial expression with skin texture and make-up

Newly developed body with over 28 points of articulations

Approximately 29 cm tall

Two (2) pairs of interchangeable Wasp’ wings including:

One (1) pair of articulated wings

One (1) pair of stand by wings

Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of gesturing hands

One (1) left hand for holding disc equipment

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) metallic dark blue and brass-colored Wasp suit with embossed

patterns, red-colored trims, and weathering effects

patterns, red-colored trims, and weathering effects One (1) pair of dark blue-colored boots

Accessories:

One (1) attachable opened helmet accessory

One (1) miniature Wasp with stand (Approximately 2.9cm tall)

Two (2) disc equipment

Specially-designed dynamic figure stand with movie logo, character

nameplate and a character backdrop

Next up is Ant-Man, which includes a new head sculpt of Paul Rudd as Scott Lang (but, as you will see in the image below, Hot Toys isn’t quite ready to reveal the finished product). Still, the rest of the figure looks fantastic. Features include a separate helmeted head sculpt with LED light-up functionality, a standing Ant-Man miniature figure, a shrunken lab, and more. The official list of features are as follows:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Ant-Man

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with authentic likeness of Paul Rudd

as Scott Lang

as Scott Lang One (1) newly developed helmeted head sculpt with LED light-up function

(battery operated)

(battery operated) Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed wrinkles, and skin

texture

texture Body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 30 cm tall

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of open hands

One (1) left hand for holding disc equipment

One (1) gesturing right hand

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) metallic red and black-colored Ant-Man suit with embossed

patterns, silver colored trims, and weathering effects

patterns, silver colored trims, and weathering effects One (1) silver-colored Ant-Man particle belt

One (1) pair of black-colored boots

Accessories:

One (1) miniature Ant-Man (Approximately 2.7cm tall)

One (1) shrunken lab

One (1) attachable opened helmet accessory

Two (2) disc equipment

Specially-designed figure stand with movie logo, character nameplate and

a character backdrop

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.