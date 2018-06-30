‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Hot Toys Figures Are in Sixth Scale

Hot Toys has unveiled their 1/6th scale figures of Ant-Man and the Wasp from Marvel’s upcoming film…uh, Ant-Man and the Wasp. If you were a bit worried that Hot Toys would send you a microscopic figure or a 10-foot tall figure in the mail, rest assured that the scale is based on their normal sizes.
First off, both the MMS497 Ant-Man figure and the MMS498 Wasp figure will be available to pre-order right here on Sideshow Collectibles as early as today, June 30th – though they might not launch until Monday, July 2nd. Now, let’s break down the details for both figures starting with the Wasp.
Hot Toys Wasp figure features a newly developed, spot-on sculpt of Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne. The figure also includes a helmeted head with LED light-up functionality, two pairs of interchangeable Wasp wings (a pair of stand by wings and a pair of articulated wings for flying poses), a new Wasp suit, a Wasp miniature figure, and more. The official list of features are as follows:
- Authentic and detailed likeness of Wasp
- One (1) newly developed head sculpt with authentic likeness of
Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne
- One (1) newly developed helmeted head sculpt with LED light-up function
(battery operated)
- Movie-accurate facial expression with skin texture and make-up
- Newly developed body with over 28 points of articulations
- Approximately 29 cm tall
- Two (2) pairs of interchangeable Wasp’ wings including:
- One (1) pair of articulated wings
- One (1) pair of stand by wings
- Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:
- One (1) pair of fists
- One (1) pair of relaxed hands
- One (1) pair of gesturing hands
- One (1) left hand for holding disc equipment
- Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted
Costume:
- One (1) metallic dark blue and brass-colored Wasp suit with embossed
patterns, red-colored trims, and weathering effects
- One (1) pair of dark blue-colored boots
Accessories:
- One (1) attachable opened helmet accessory
- One (1) miniature Wasp with stand (Approximately 2.9cm tall)
- Two (2) disc equipment
- Specially-designed dynamic figure stand with movie logo, character
nameplate and a character backdrop
Next up is Ant-Man, which includes a new head sculpt of Paul Rudd as Scott Lang (but, as you will see in the image below, Hot Toys isn’t quite ready to reveal the finished product). Still, the rest of the figure looks fantastic. Features include a separate helmeted head sculpt with LED light-up functionality, a standing Ant-Man miniature figure, a shrunken lab, and more. The official list of features are as follows:
- Authentic and detailed likeness of Ant-Man
- One (1) newly developed head sculpt with authentic likeness of Paul Rudd
as Scott Lang
- One (1) newly developed helmeted head sculpt with LED light-up function
(battery operated)
- Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed wrinkles, and skin
texture
- Body with over 30 points of articulations
- Approximately 30 cm tall
- Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:
- One (1) pair of fists
- One (1) pair of open hands
- One (1) left hand for holding disc equipment
- One (1) gesturing right hand
- Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted
Costume:
- One (1) metallic red and black-colored Ant-Man suit with embossed
patterns, silver colored trims, and weathering effects
- One (1) silver-colored Ant-Man particle belt
- One (1) pair of black-colored boots
Accessories:
- One (1) miniature Ant-Man (Approximately 2.7cm tall)
- One (1) shrunken lab
- One (1) attachable opened helmet accessory
- Two (2) disc equipment
- Specially-designed figure stand with movie logo, character nameplate and
a character backdrop
