‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ IMAX Poster Revealed

The chase is on for Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) in the new IMAX poster for Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp.

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the IMAX poster for Ant-Man and the Wasp, the 20th Marvel Cinematic Universe film from Marvel Studios. The poster shows Scott Lang in full Giant-Man mode chasing behind a shrunken-down Wasp in flight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below:

“The IMAX release of Ant-Man and The Wasp will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality The IMAX Experience® with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Re-mastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX’s customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.”

Here’s the official synopsis for Ant-Man and the Wasp:

“Scott Lang is grappling with the consequences of his choices as both a superhero and a father. Approached by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym, Lang must once again don the Ant-Man suit and fight alongside the Wasp. The urgent mission soon leads to secret revelations from the past as the dynamic duo finds itself in an epic battle against a powerful new enemy.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp is directed by original Ant-Man director Peyton Reed. Returning cast from the original Ant-Man include Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne, and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym. The film will also introduce some new stars to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, Laurence Fishburne as Doctor Bill Foster, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, and Walton Goggins as Sonny Burch.

What do you think of the Ant-Man and the Wasp IMAX poster? Are you seeing the film in IMAX? Let us know in the comments!

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6th

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.