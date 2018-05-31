New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ TV Spot: Luis Is Impressed

Disney’s Ant-Man and The Wasp is heading to theaters, and thankfully the lovable Luis is along for the ride, and a new TV spot reveals his love for Pez and The Wasp.

In the new TV Spot, Luis (Michael Pena) is riding along with The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) and quickly seems to adjust to the ever-changing size of their van. He’s a bit freaked out sure, but after Wasp lets loose that gigantic Hello Kitty Pez dispenser, he couldn’t be happier, exclaiming “Oh you got Pez!” as it takes out a vehicle behind them.

Goes to show you can never go wrong with Pez. You can check out the full TV spot in the video above.

Luis and his crew were easily one of the highlights of the original Ant-Man, so it’s wonderful to have them back along for the ride here. In this case, it seems they will be helping Hank Pym and company rather than attempting to steal from them, but Hank might not be completely over that yet if the trailers are anything to go by.

While Luis and the crew will be a component of the film, the focus will be on the new partnership between Ant-Man and The Wasp, one that starts out a bit strained according to director Peyton Reed.

“Well, the movie is absolutely about Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, and Hope becoming Wasp, and really at the beginning of our movie their relationship has some distance in it, and their relationship is a little fractured,” Reed told ComicBook.com. “It really is about whether these two people can come together and work together as heroes, and also as people.”

For Hope, that means coming to terms with having a partner, something she doesn’t necessarily need in her eyes.

“I think for Hope particularly, the question is out there: “Do I need this guy in my life? I’m a fully formed hero in my own right, do I need a partner?” That was really a fun kind of premise to start from,” Reed said.

