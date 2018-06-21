‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Cast List Reveals Younger Versions of Key Characters

Ant-Man and the Wasp is just weeks away from debuting, but a new report suggests that the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster will provide fans with a blast from the past.

Twitter user @StitchKingdom recently uncovered the full cast listing for Ant-Man and the Wasp, which provides an idea of the various cameos and supporting characters that will be playing a role in the film. Perhaps the biggest takeaway is the number of “Young” characters that are on the list, which seem to suggest quite a lot of flashback sequences within the film.

The list shows that Dax Griffin will reprise his role as the younger version of Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), most likely with a little bit of CGI. Hayley Lovitt, who plays Sage on Fox’s The Gifted, will also reprise her Ant-Man role as the young Janet Van Dyne/Wasp (Michelle Pfieffer). The younger version of Lawrence Fishburne’s Bill Foster/Goliath will be played by his son, Langston Fishburne.

Outcast‘s Madeleine McGraw will play a young version of Hope Van Dyne/Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), and Preacher‘s RaeLynn Bratten will play a younger version of Ava/Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen).

It’s unclear exactly what role these flashbacks will have within Ant-Man and the Wasp, although it’s interesting to see that a young version of Ghost will be a part of that. To an extent, the villain is a bit of a departure from her Marvel Comics counterpart, something that those involved with the film were excited to bring onscreen.

“We thought that was a cool opportunity to create a character that was all about mystery and kind of, ‘What are the origins? and ‘What is the backstory? What is the goals and agendas of this person?’” producer Stephen Broussard told reporters during a set visit. “It was a great vehicle for the kind of the story you wanted to tell because Ghost in the comics itself was a mystery. So she’s very different from what has come before in the comics but in ways that kind of…Suffice it to say that she is on a path and she is on a mission at odds with our heroes on this journey but of a similar goal, of a similar aim, at the worst possible time for Scott Lang.”

The cast list also hints at a few interesting cameos within the film, with Gotham and Fringe alum Michael Cerveris playing Elihas Starr, the alias for Marvel Comics villain Egghead. Comedian Tim Heidecker is also on the list, credited as “Whale Boat Captain Daniel Gooobler”, a name that feels about as Ant-Man as you can possibly get.

Ant-Man and the Wasp will debut in theaters on July 6th.