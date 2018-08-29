‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Concept Art Reveals Cassie in Costume

It looks like Ant-Man and the Wasp might have almost seen another character suiting up.

Jackson Sze, a senior concept illustrator on Ant-Man and the Wasp, recently released several of his pieces from the Marvel Studios picture on Instagram. The concept art, which you can check out below, imagines Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Cassie Lang (Abby Ryder Fortson)’s ant-sized adventure very literally, with the pair shrinking down into various situations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s quite a few noteworthy things about these pieces of concept art, mainly the fact that Cassie can be seen in a sort of tiny Ant-Man costume of her own. For Marvel fans, this will be a bit of a delight, as the finished film certainly dropped hints about Cassie wanting to be a superhero, much like she is in the pages of Marvel Comics.

“Yes, I think [she does want to be a hero]” Fortson said in an interview last month. “I think in this movie she really shows that she’s really interested in becoming a superhero. In the last movie, she doesn’t really wrap her head around it, so in this movie, she really wants to fight with her dad.”

“Abby is fantastic,” director Peyton Reed said in a recent interview. “She was six when we shot the first one, and nine when we shot this one, and just to kind of see how she’s grown in those three years… She’s such a sharp kid, and so focused, but still maintains her little-kid-ness. She’s very natural. And the rapport between Paul [Rudd] and Abby is terrific, and I’m glad we were able to really capture that. She’s terrific.”

“And I think it was fun story-wise to, yes, start maybe planning seeds for the idea that the first time we see them together in the movie.” Reed continued. “And he’s kind of built this whole cardboard maze to show her, okay, I can’t responsively shrink you down, but this is what it’s like to shrink. This is kind of what it’s like, and she’s intrigued, and says, ‘Oh, I wish we could do it for real.’ So there’s a real curiosity about her dad, and what he does.”

What do you think of this Ant-Man and the Wasp concept art? Do you hope Cassie suits up as a superhero eventually in the MCU? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.