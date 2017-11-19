‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’: Paul Rudd Shows Off New Ant-Man Costume

Marvel superheroes tend to get upgrades to their costumes whenever they’re featured in a new movie, and Paul Rudd just offered a look at his new size-changing duds.

The star of Ant-Man and the Wasp took part in HBO‘s A Night of Too Many Stars, answering questions from fans from the set of the new movie while wearing his costume. Check it out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m here in San Francisco on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp, which is really cool because Marvel is pretty tightlipped about this kind of thing,” said Rudd. “But they’ve allowed me to be in the suit, on set, filming and answering your questions.”

Rudd said Marvel Studios allowed the reveal in order to support the charity event, which benefits the NEXT for AUTISM organization.

The skit wasn’t actually filled with fan questions, but instead was a comedic sketch in which he was pestered about his “Slappin’ da bass” line in the comedy I Love You, Man. Rudd kept deflecting and talking about Marvel.

“Not many people have seen the suit,” Rudd said. “They change them with every Marvel film, but it’s still kind of in keeping with the first one.”

We’ve previously seen glimpses of the suit through fan and paparazzi photos from the sets in San Francisco and Atlanta, though this is the first “official” reveal of the new costume.

It looks to be a little bit brighter with a different chest design in comparison to the costume from the first Ant-Man movie, with the overall look altered to be a closer match with Evangeline Lilly’s Wasp costume for Hope Van Dyne..

Maybe it’ll be altered to account for Scott Lang’s size-growing experiment in Captain America: Civil War, which Michael Douglas’ Hank Pym will probably be none too happy about. But at least they’ll come up with some new capabilities for the suit and Ant-Man’s growing power set (pun totally intended).

Ant-Man and the Wasp is scheduled to premiere in theaters on July 6, 2018.