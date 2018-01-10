‘Ant-Man And The Wasp’ Will No Longer Be Promoted as ‘Ant-Man 2’ in Korea

Fans in Korea can now look forward to seeing much more of The Wasp.

If you were a Marvel fan in Korea, you might have noticed that the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp wasn’t going by that title, instead being referred to in promotional material as Ant-Man 2. Fans quickly took notice of the slight to the film’s co-lead and brought the matter to director Peyton Reed’s attention. It seems it worked.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp will be released with its original title, not Ant-Man 2, The Walt Disney Company Korea announced today. Thank you, @MrPeytonReed. Bless,” said @AuroraHiss. @Aurora Hiss was the one who brought it to Peyton Reed’s attention in the first place, and he made sure to give her some props as well.

You’re welcome. And thank YOU. — Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) January 10, 2018

“You’re welcome,” Reed said. “And thank YOU.”

The original post highlighted the removal of The Wasp’s name from the film, including a logo that Disney of Korea released on social media.

“@MrPeytonReed, we have a situation here. Disney Korea started to promote Ant-Man and the Wasp as “Ant-Man 2″, which makes no sense at all. We’ve been waiting for her debut for 2 years and they just left out her name from her own movie. I don’t get how this is even possible,” @AuroraHiss wrote.

That flies directly against Reed’s previous words about the hero’s role in the film, especially the part about not being a supporting character.

“It’s something we’re excited about,” Reed told Modern Myth Media. “For me as a comic nerd, I always thought of Ant-Man and Wasp as a team and that’s a lot of what the second movie is really about is how they work together, what their personal and professional relationships are like. To show her finally fully formed in this movie is really exciting. We really get to introduce this character into that universe. I mean we’ve introduced the character, but we haven’t seen her with her full power set and everything, so to me she’s not a supporting character in this movie. It’s every bit as much her movie as it is Scott Lang’s.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp will soar into theaters on July 6.