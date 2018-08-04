‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Star Paul Rudd Has Kissed Jack Nicholson On Screen More Than Any Other Actor

Ant-Man star Paul Rudd has shared more on screen kisses with Jack Nicholson than any other actor, Rudd said in a game of ‘Big Lies or Little Truths’ with Marvel UK.

Rudd was partnered with the legendary Chinatown and Batman actor as a loving father-son pairing in 2010 James L. Brooks-directed romantic comedy How Do You Know — currently Nicholson’s last appearance — where Rudd’s character was frequently greeted with kisses.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“By the way, I don’t think there’s something that can be said about me that makes me prouder,” Rudd said. “I did a movie where he played my dad, and we had the kind of relationship that a father and a grown son, like, they kiss every time they see each other. ‘Hey dad,’ hello and goodbye. We did a lot of scenes together, so there was a lot of kissing.”

Nicholson familiarized himself with Rudd quickly: the Marvel star said their first meeting started with a kiss-on-the-lips greeting.

“When I met him, the very first time — and it’s intimidating, the very first time ever, I mean, to meet Jack Nicholson — he walked into the room, I was there, he walked in, he walked over to me, grabbed my shoulders and went [imitating Nicholson] and kissed me,” Rudd said. “Right on the lips. And I started laughing so hard. I’m like, man, what an introduction.”

Rudd’s on-point Nicholson impersonation can be seen in the video interview above.

Ant-Man and the Wasp just released in the UK, nearly a month after the Marvel Studios blockbuster debuted domestically July 6. The weeks-later release caused a subset of fans to petition Disney-owned Marvel to move up its release date after the film was scheduled to avoid festivities surrounding the World Cup.

The Ant-Man sequel has since taken in over $400 million worldwide, with releases yet to come in Italy (August 14), Portugal (August 15), China (August 24) and Japan (August 31). Rudd and co-star Evangeline Lilly, who now suits up as the shrinking and stinging Wasp, will next return in Avengers 4, out May 3, 2019.