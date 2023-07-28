Michal Peña on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Return "I Don't Even Know Why People Ask"

Michael Peña offered a comment on his possible return in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Phase Zero's Brandon Davis asked the actor about his MCU status during an interview for Paramount+'s Secret Headquarters. Basically, like most Marvel alumni, he's been sworn to secrecy one way or the other. "I don't even know why people ask," Peña joked. It's understandable in this case. So much is still unknown about Ant-Man's next adventure into the Quantum Realm. San Diego Comic-Con this year featured a trailer for all those in attendance. But, on the whole, all fans really know is Jonathan Majors is menacing as Kang the Conqueror. Scott Lang has been busy writing books about the time heist. And, of course, that MODOK is in the movie as the footage revealed. Will we see Luis step up to help Ant-Man again? Only time will tell.

Other familiar faces won't be along for the ride it seems as Clifford T.I. Harris and David Dastmalchian have both been ruled out. This all adds to air of secrecy surrounding Quantumania. Everything about this MCU movie seems to diverge from what the Ant-Man series has felt like so far. But, you have to believe there are some mis-directs in there too. ScreenRant talked to the Polka Dot Man actor about his hopes for the next entry.

Everything Michael Peña can say about Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is nothing.



"It doesn't look like it... But that's okay," Dastmalchian explained when they asked about his status. "I know they're making something incredible. I can't wait to see what Peyton does next. He's one of my favorite directors... He's been so busy. I have tried to stay in touch, but he's making an incredible film right now."

Despite the sadness about familiar faces, there is some new blood in Quantumania. Bill Murray has been confirmed as a part of the movie that will kick off Phase 5 of the MCU. He talked to a German magazine about the experience last year.

"You know, recently I made a Marvel movie. I probably won't tell you, but never mind. In any case, some people were quite surprised why I decided on such a project. But for me the thing was quite clear: I got to know the director – and really liked him very much," Murray said. "He was funny, humble, everything you want from a director. And with the cheerleader story Bring It On he made a movie years ago, which I think is damn good. So I agreed, although I'm not interested in these huge comic book adaptations as an actor otherwise."

