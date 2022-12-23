Ant-Man 3: TI Not Returning for Peyton Reed's Quantumania

✖

Peyton Reed won't be getting the whole gang back together in Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania. According to a new reporter, T.I. is not listed on the cast list for the upcoming Marvel threequel. It isn't clear whether it was his decision or Marvel's. T.I. and his wife Tiny are facing a number of sexual abuse allegations, among other things, The Hollywood Reporter notes in their story on the Ant-Man move. A suit was filed yesterday on behalf of 11 alleged victims, and was met with a total rejection of all allegations from T.I.'s lawyer. In the films, T.I. played Dave, a member of Scott (Paul Rudd)'s group of ex-con partners.

The film is set to begin filming this summer, so there is theoretically still time to add T.I. to the cast if the suit ends up being dropped. That assumes that the suit is the reason he's absent from the call sheet, and not something else, be it scheduling conflicts or something else.

Series star Evangeline Lilly, one of two cast members who have confirmed on social media recently that the film will be shooting in the next few months, recently appeared on the Beyond the Mouse podcast about her involvement in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. She mentioned taking her character in an exciting new direction.

"I find myself pushing against this tough badass chick thing," Lilly said on the podcast. "Which is really interesting because at the beginning of my career I was pushing that so hard. I was like Kate [from LOST] is going to be badass. She's going to keep up with all the guys. She is going to be capable and strong. And then this whole massive shift in the industry happened. Suddenly these characters were everywhere. I guess I must be a contrarian by nature. Because I find myself going 'well hang on a minute.' We're all so fragile and vulnerable and small and soft. And I find myself going 'Woah, we aren't supposed to just be men with boobs'. Like what does it mean to be a woman? That question of what does it mean to be a woman is extremely important right now. What I think is crucial is that we're exploring that right now through our stories."

She added, "I'm really excited. I can't give anything away but I think, my hunch is, I may have manifested something in that space in the Marvel world with Hope van Dyne. Because I think the direction we're going with her might be very satisfying for me in that way."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is rumored to be released sometime in 2022.