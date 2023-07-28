Comic-Con 2022: Bill Murray's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Appearance Confirmed

As previously reported, and the beans themselves spilled by the Ghostbusters star, Bill Murray will make his MCU debut in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The trailer shown exclusively to the attendees in the room at Hall H revealed the first footage from the upcoming sequel, in it confirming that Murray will appear. As seen in the footage that screened at the panel, Murray will play a character that lives in the Quantum Realm, and one who has a familiarity with Janet Van Dyne. Check out our full recap of the footage shown for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

"You know, recently I made a Marvel movie. I probably won't tell you, but never mind. In any case, some people were quite surprised why I decided on such a project. But for me the thing was quite clear: I got to know the director – and really liked him very much," Murray told a German magazine last year(through a translation by Cosmic Circus). He was funny, humble, everything you want from a director. And with the cheerleader story Bring It On he made a movie years ago, which I think is damn good. So I agreed, although I'm not interested in these huge comic book adaptations as an actor otherwise."

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis was present for the Ant-Man footage that screened at San Diego Comic-Con. Director Peytoon Reed was present for the footage alongside stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and newcomer Kathryn Newtown who takes on the role of Cassie Lang. "We finally get to spend some time in the quantum realm," Peyton Reed revealed. The movie will introduce new characters and explore the Quantum Realm, "which is not really what you think it is." Here's a description of the footage shown:

"Scott Lang is reading excepts from his book to a crowd. He hasn't been in action in a while. Jail calls his phone. He picks up Cassie Lang from prison / He wants her help but he doesn't want her wasting her life. He talks about saving the world and Hank Pym calls him out for constantly pointing that out, which Janet and Hope also chime in on."

"You're an interesting man, Scott Lang," Kang says. ""You've lost a lot of time but time, it isn't what you think. It's not a straight line."

Something in a lab explodes and starts sucking them all into the quantum realm. They all end up ini the other world, navigating it in new suits. Bill Murray shows up and he knows Janet. MODOK flashes across the screen.

"Everything you are holding onto, everything you call life, I know how it ends," Kang says. Scott tells him he made a mistake because he's an Avenger. "You're an Avenger?" Kang asks. "Have I killed you before?"

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will officially kick off Marvel Studios' Phase 5 on February 17, 2023