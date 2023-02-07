First Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Reactions Emerge
After a months-long hiatus post-Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the next film from Marvel Studios is nearly upon us. Ahead of the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania next week, members of the media and select guests were able to check the film out Monday night. As such, Marvel Studios quickly lifted any reaction embargoes, allowing those in attendance at the film's red carpet premiere to reveal their thoughts on the project.
As you might expect, the film is being heralded as the best of Peyton Reed's Ant-Man franchise with many attributing Jonathan Majors' Kang with being the best villain the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ever seen. Even the more lukewarm responses applaud the actor's efforts as the property's new Big Bad.
#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania kicks off Phase 5 of the MCU with a heaping helping of Jonathan Majors as a deadly serious villain for the Multiverse Saga! pic.twitter.com/7XzVIARS8e— Aaron Perine (@SumitLakeHornet) February 7, 2023
Peyton Reed’s #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is the best MCU has delivered since #AvengersEndgame
The film is a psychedelic roller coaster through the quantum realm that delivers moments of laughs, tears, bone crunching action and heart as the film raises the stakes pic.twitter.com/CthkkMmaQj— Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) February 7, 2023
#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is a solid, yet overly ambitious start to the next phase of the MCU. Jonathan Majors is an absolute FORCE as #Kang and the NEW KING of the Multiverse. The final battle is ASTONISHING, but I really missed the comedic charm throughout. #AntMan pic.twitter.com/NRj3fzjCKa— Daniel Baptista – The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) February 7, 2023
KANG is the best comic book movie villain EVER. Jonathan Majors will be nominated for Best Supporting Actor at Oscars 2024, with a very solid chance of winning. His performance is LEGENDARY. He truly is a conqueror.
Welcome to Phase 5#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania #Quantumania pic.twitter.com/rTVoFVRs30— Atom (@theatomreview) February 7, 2023
#Quantumania risks its frivolity to a dramatic comedy that visually resembles Spy Kids. Although the movie lacks the charisma of the first installments, the conflict finally moves the Multiverse saga, highlighting Jonathan Majors as a fearsome Kang. #socialreaction pic.twitter.com/VaOlbNAp7S— Gil Rivera (@riveragil47) February 7, 2023
ANT-MAN AND THE WASP QUANTUMANIA is a VISUAL FEAST packed w/ SURPRISES (big & small). A WILD RIDE from start to finish.
Jonathan Majors CONQUERS as Kang, the Dynasty is here. Paul Rudd is as lovable as ever & 2 Post Credit scenes!#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania #Quantumania pic.twitter.com/oHJwrKtwy3— Ashley Saunders (@ThatAshleyErin) February 7, 2023