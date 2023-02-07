First Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Reactions Emerge

After a months-long hiatus post-Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the next film from Marvel Studios is nearly upon us. Ahead of the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania next week, members of the media and select guests were able to check the film out Monday night. As such, Marvel Studios quickly lifted any reaction embargoes, allowing those in attendance at the film's red carpet premiere to reveal their thoughts on the project.

As you might expect, the film is being heralded as the best of Peyton Reed's Ant-Man franchise with many attributing Jonathan Majors' Kang with being the best villain the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ever seen. Even the more lukewarm responses applaud the actor's efforts as the property's new Big Bad.

Keep scrolling to see what everyone is saying.