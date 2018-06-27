James Gunn Reviews ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’

Most of Marvel’s stars and directors recently attended the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp and, unsurprisingly, many of their reactions are incredibly positive.

The same goes for James Gunn, writer and director of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. After seeing the film at the premiere on Monday night, Gunn took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the work done by his Marvel cohorts.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp is everything you want it to be,” Gunn wrote. “Hilarious, sweet, moving, & wall-to-wall fun. Killer work @MrPeytonReed! And great performances by @EvangelineLilly, @hannahjk1 & of course @Dastmalchian. I loved it! (Pro tip: see it before Avengers 4!)

If you aren’t familiar with the cast and crew of Ant-Man and the Wasp, you may not recognize all of the tags there in Gunn’s tweet. Peyton Reed, the film’s director, and Evangeline Lilly (Hope Van Dyne) are easy to figure out. The other two that get mentioned here are Hannah John Kamen, who plays the villainous Ghost, and David Dastmalchian, who reprises his role as Kurt, one of Louis and Scott’s accomplices.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about Gunn’s message is the bit at the end about Avengers 4. We know by now that Ant-Man and the Wasp takes place just before the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, and we know that the film will tie into the rest of the franchise. What we don’t know, however, is just how connected it will be. By the way Gunn is talking, it sounds as though the events of this movie will have some serious influence over how things shake out in the final Avengers film.

Not that any of us really need this information to convince us to the film, though. Avengers 4 doesn’t hit theaters until May 3, 2019, so chances are nearly every Marvel fan will have seen Ant-Man and the Wasp a few times by then.

Ant-Man and the Wasp, directed by Peyton Reed and starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Hannah John Kamen and Michael Douglas, is set to hit theaters on July 6.