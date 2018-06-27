‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ First Reactions Arrive Online

Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters in two weeks, with the official press screenings of the film kicking off tonight. Early reactions to the film have landed on social media and it’s already earning some positive buzz.

The first film suffered its fair share of setbacks, with original director Edgar Wright parting ways with the project due to creative differences with Marvel Studios, leaving director Peyton Reed to come in to serve as director. With the sequel, Reed was involved with the project from its infancy, allowing him to show off his strengths as a filmmaker to deliver a much more direct adaptation of his vision.

The last chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Infinity War, took an emotional toll on viewers, with Ant-Man and the Wasp serving as a palette cleanser to remind audiences of just how fun the MCU can be. Early reactions are praising the fun and humor of the film, thanks in large part to Reed and actor Michael Pena, while Evangeline Lilly‘s debut film as The Wasp also earns plenty of praise.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Ant-Man and the Wasp before it hits theaters on July 6th!

@BrandonDavisBD

Ant-Man and The Wasp is strong on the humor, amazing on the visual effects, creative in size manipulation, and clever in its “villains.” Great movie. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) June 23, 2018

Ant-Man and The Wasp is Marvel’s best sequel since The Winter Solider. @EvangelineLilly is one of my new favorite super heroes. @MrPeytonReed knocked it out of the park!! Tremendous movie! — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) June 23, 2018

@Hellkr1

(as expected) #AntManAndTheWasp is really fun! If you liked the first one, you’ll like this one as well. (in my opinion, it’s actually better)

Evangeline Lilly FTW!!! pic.twitter.com/xR1iwNMcsT — GOOD ?? (@Hellkr1) June 23, 2018

@slashfilm

Ant-Man and The Wasp is a lot of fun. At its best when it’s almost an over the top silly comedy, less so when it’s about the comic booky villain driven moments. Some fantastic miniature/maxature action sequences. @realmichaelpena steals the show again. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) June 23, 2018

@rustypolished

Ant-Man & The Wasp…actually ruled???? I’m shocked. I really really dug it. — Meg ? Downey (@rustypolished) June 23, 2018

@eeisenberg

Ant-Man & The Wasp is crazy fun. Very self-contained, but brimming with energy, and full of cool and creative surprises. Super funny, and the entire cast is wonderful. I had a blast! pic.twitter.com/2lCeUGvzHW — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) June 23, 2018

@ShowbizSimon

Ant-Man is my favorite Marvel movie. This is the sequel I’d been hoping for. I was grinning from ear to ear from start to finish. Irresistibly good fun. As exciting as it is funny, it locks along nicely and it’s visually stunning! #antmanandthewasp pic.twitter.com/7tLSv84ujb — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) June 23, 2018

@philhornshaw

Ant-Man and the Wasp: ??? — Phil Hornshaw (@philhornshaw) June 23, 2018

@philrowen

Ant-Man and the Wasp = almost Doctor Strange levels of wacky. Also AAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHH. To sum up: ?? — Phil Owen (@philrowen) June 23, 2018

@colliderfrosty

In a surprise to no one @MrPeytonReed‘s #AntManAndTheWasp is a ton of fun and had the crowd laughing beginning to end. @MarvelStudios has yet another winner. @Kevfeige makes it look so easy when we all know what he’s done is next to impossible. pic.twitter.com/coixY7LG40 — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 23, 2018

@albertxii