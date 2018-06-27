Marvel

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ First Reactions Arrive Online

Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters in two weeks, with the official press screenings of the film

Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters in two weeks, with the official press screenings of the film kicking off tonight. Early reactions to the film have landed on social media and it’s already earning some positive buzz.

The first film suffered its fair share of setbacks, with original director Edgar Wright parting ways with the project due to creative differences with Marvel Studios, leaving director Peyton Reed to come in to serve as director. With the sequel, Reed was involved with the project from its infancy, allowing him to show off his strengths as a filmmaker to deliver a much more direct adaptation of his vision.

The last chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Infinity War, took an emotional toll on viewers, with Ant-Man and the Wasp serving as a palette cleanser to remind audiences of just how fun the MCU can be. Early reactions are praising the fun and humor of the film, thanks in large part to Reed and actor Michael Pena, while Evangeline Lilly‘s debut film as The Wasp also earns plenty of praise.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Ant-Man and the Wasp before it hits theaters on July 6th!

