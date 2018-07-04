‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

It should come as no surprise that Marvel Studios has another hit on their hands with Ant-Man and the Wasp, and now the stamp of approval has been officially endorsed by Rotten Tomatoes.

The review aggregating site has compiled enough critical responses to the Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly film, making the new superhero film Certified Fresh.

Rotten Tomatoes revealed its score on social media, indicating the film was certified at 85% after 86 reviews.

Of course, those numbers can change once Ant-Man and the Wasp releases in theaters this Friday, giving the public and critics in smaller outlets an opportunity to see the film for themselves. But given Marvel Studios’ track record for success in the last decade, it seems likely that rating won’t change much.

Our own Brandon Davis gave the film a 5 out of 5 rating, praising the film’s action scenes, humor, and heart:

Ant-Man and The Wasp is a creative and self-contained adventure with Lilly’s new heroine stealing the stage. As she said in the post-credits scene of the original Ant-Man film, “It’s about damn time.” With references to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe and seeds discretely planted for future films, Ant-Man and The Wasp is tremendous fun, action-packed, and Marvel’s best second movie in a single franchise since Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

The movie is also receiving praise from director Peyton Reed’s colleagues at Marvel Studios, including the steward of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise James Gunn.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp is everything you want it to be,” Gunn wrote on Twitter. “Hilarious, sweet, moving, & wall-to-wall fun. Killer work @MrPeytonReed! And great performances by @EvangelineLilly, @hannahjk1 & of course @Dastmalchian. I loved it! (Pro tip: see it before Avengers 4!)”

Gunn’s last little tidbit indicates the upcoming movie will tee off next year’s Avengers 4 in a major way. Star Paul Rudd, who plays the titular Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, teased that connection last week when talking about the movie’s post-credits scene.

“People have asked me about this one (Avengers 4) and this…alright, I don’t know if I’m supposed to say this but I’ll say it,” Rudd said. “It happens kind of concurrently and it’s very important because it doesn’t exist in a vacuum. You have to stay through to the end because once you see this thing through those post-credit scenes…there’s some mind-blowing stuff in there that kind of ties into Infinity War and it’s uh…I think I messed up. I think I messed up yeah.”

We’ll learn more this Friday when Ant-Man and the Wasp premieres in theaters on July 6th.

