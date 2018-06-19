Everything We Learned on the Set of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’

Ant-Man and the Wasp will soon fly into theaters nationwide. ComicBook.com spent some time on the set of the film in Atlanta in 2017 to talk to the film’s stars, director, producers, and other filmmakers about what fans should expect from Marvel’s smallest big thing.

These interviews included discussions with stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Michael Douglas, director Peyton Reed, and producer Stephen Broussard.

Here are the interview excerpts we’ve revealed so far, with more still to come!

The official synopsis for Ant-Man and the Wasp reads, “Scott Lang is grappling with the consequences of his choices as both a superhero and a father. Approached by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym, Lang must once again don the Ant-Man suit and fight alongside the Wasp. The urgent mission soon leads to secret revelations from the past as the dynamic duo finds itself in an epic battle against a powerful new enemy.”

Returning cast from the original Ant-Man include Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne, and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym. The film will also introduce some new stars to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, Laurence Fishburne as Doctor Bill Foster, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, and Walton Goggins as Sonny Burch.

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6th.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.