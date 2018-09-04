‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Passes ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ at Domestic Box Office

Ant-Man and The Wasp has officially surpassed Solo: A Star Wars Story at the domestic box office.

The race is currently close but Ant-Man and The Wasp has hauled in more than $213,769,000 at the box office in the United States while Solo: A Star Wars Story managed to garner just over $213,706,000. Worldwide numbers for Ant-Man and The Wasp are strongly ahead of the standalone Star Wars movie, with more than $595 million stomping Solo: A Star Wars Story‘s $392 million.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As noted in the ComicBook.com database, Ant-Man and The Wasp claims the 35th spot on the all-time domestic box office rankings, sitting directly ahead of 300 and directly behind X2: X-Men United. In the worldwide rankings, Ant-Man and The Wasp is in 33rd place, directly ahead of Men in Black and directly behind Logan.

Within the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 20 titles release to date, Ant-Man and The Wasp is ranked 16th at the domestic box office. It sits ahead of Thor, Captain America: The First Avenger, Ant-Man, and The Incredible Hulk. The numbers it has posted are likely bolstered by a pair of important factors: positive reviews and serving as the first Marvel Cinematic Universe entry following Avengers: Infinity War.

Solo: A Star Wars Story was hindered by poor reviews and underperformed internationally, serving as the lowest grossing entry to the Star Wars franchise since Disney acquired Lucasfilm to date.

Ant-Man and The Wasp released in theaters on July 7, 2018. It is expected to hit blu-ray and DVD in October of 2018. An official date has not yet been revealed.