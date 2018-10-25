‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Star David Dastmalchian Is Pretty Sure Kurt Will Stop Thanos

Not only is Ant-Man and the Wasp actor David Dastmalchian, who plays Scott Lang’s buddy Kurt, pretty confident that his character survived “The Snap” at the end of Avengers: Infinity War — he says he fully expects Kurt to defeat Thanos and save the universe.

…Really, if you think about it, that’s pretty much exactly what the Marvel movies have all been leading up to, right?

Videos by ComicBook.com

During a recent interview in support of the just-released Ant-Man and the Wasp Blu-ray, Dastmalchian told ComicBook.com, “I believe that Kurt survived the snap and I believe that he saved the galaxy and the universe. So I guess everyone’s gonna have to see part two of- of Infinity War, but I don’t want to spoil anything, but Kurt definitely is the hero.”

Of course, maybe (incredible, we know) don’t take every part of that statement at face value. Before letting us know that Kurt is the key to the Marvel Universe’s survival, Dastmalchian first suggested that maybe his character did not survive the Snap at all.

“Well we shot a sequence where, basically, the Snap happens and there’s a pile of dust and then this just giant unbreakable coif of hair that sits on top of it,” the actor joked.

While Dastmalchian enjoys talking about the camaraderie on set and is hoping (and as clueless as the rest of us) that the franchise gets a third movie,

“It;s become just a part of my life, since my first break which was on The Dark Knight, I’ve been shrouded with NDA’s and secrecy and don’t talk about this and that and so going all the way through my career I feel like at any given time there’s something that I can’t talk about,” Dastmalchian admitted. “So I just have to take a nice long beat before I answer anybody’s question about anything, because I’m like, ‘what am I not allowed to talk about?’ But yeah — you name it. Twin Peaks and this, and all of the stuff that’s coming out later this year. I’m working on something right now which is secretive. But I can talk all about Ant-Man and The Wasp. I can tell you everything you guys want to know about how Kurt saved the Universe.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp is available now on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital. Kurt may or may not be appearing in Avengers 4 when Ant-Man shows back up, but in the (likely) event that there is a third Ant-Man movie, you can be sure Dastmalchian will show up.