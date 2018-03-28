‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ 100 Days Teaser Released

Even though Avengers: Infinity War is just a short month away, Marvel Studios is already preparing for their next movie to hit theaters just two months later.

Marvel released a brand new teaser for the upcoming heist flick Ant-Man and the Wasp, celebrating 100 days left until the long-awaited sequel premieres in theaters. Check it out in the video above.

The clip spotlights the first woman superhero to headline a Marvel Studios movie, with Evangeline Lilly‘s character the Wasp getting in on the size-shrinking, ass-kicking action. A similar shot from the teaser also appeared in the first trailer, showing the Wasp battling goons in a kitchen and shrinking in size to dodge a set of knives being tossed her way.

New concept art from the film was also recently released, showing the supersuited Hope van Dyne using her blasters to knock someone off a motorcycle.

“It was important to me, in this movie called Ant-Man and the Wasp, that she’s not a supporting character,” director Peyton Reed said to Empire. “She’s a lead character. She’s become a fully-formed hero.”

Reed stressed that he was excited to get to tackle this character in the new movie, recognizing the Wasp as one of the first women heroes in the Marvel Universe alongside Sue Storm of the Fantastic Four.

“It’s something we’re excited about. For me as a comic nerd, I always thought of Ant-Man and Wasp as a team and that’s a lot of what the second movie is really about is how they work together, what their personal and professional relationships are like,” Reed said. “To show her finally fully formed in this movie is really exciting. We really get to introduce this character into that universe. I mean we’ve introduced the character, but we haven’t seen her with her full power set and everything, so to me she’s not a supporting character in this movie. It’s every bit as much her movie as it is Scott Lang’s.”

Evangeline Lilly will be playing the daughter of the original Wasp Janet van Dyne, who will be portrayed by Michelle Pfeiffer in the upcoming film. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige expressed his excitement to bring her on board the MCU.

“I don’t want to say too much, but I will say that’s she’s every bit as iconic and amazing in this part as you would imagine,” said Feige. “People ask sometimes about movie stars and star power and who’s the most exciting person to be around, and the truth is that once you get to know them as people, they don’t feel like movie stars — everybody is just a super-impressive human. But in a room full of movie stars, Michelle Pfeiffer rises to the top.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp premieres in theaters on July 6th.