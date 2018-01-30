‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Trailer Tease Released

From the red carpet at Black Panther‘s world premiere, Marvel Studios announced that the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp will be coming tomorrow.

With the release of Black Panther and the Super Bowl both coming up in rapid succession, it has seemed like a near-certainty that either Avengers: Infinity War or Ant-Man and the Wasp would release new footage in the next several days.

The last time Ant-Man was seen was when he went Giant-Man in Captain America: Civil War…but that did not stop Marvel and Disney from reverting to a popular viral marketing strategy from the first Ant-Man film: tiny billboards, one of which Marvel Studios’ Instagram team filmed on the red carpet to announce tomorrow’s trailer.

The film’s director, Peyton Reed, has hinted that there will be fallout to be dealt with from the events of Captain America: Civil War.

“The events of Captain America: Civil War gave us something clear, which is: what was Hank Pym and Hope Van Dyne’s reaction to Scott having taken this technology out into the world in Civil War?” said director Peyton Reed. “We had a lot of fun playing around with that. And we play with size and scale a lot. I love the idea of Giant-Man.”

So far, though, most of the excitement has centered on Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), whose costume from the film was recently unveiled.

“This is really her coming out party as a hero,” Reed said. “Her power set is fantastic. She and Scott both shrink, but there the flying, and the fighting style of the Wasp is different from Ant-Man’s.”

In addition to Rudd and Lilly, Ant-Man and the Wasp will also see Michael Douglas return as original Ant-Man Hank Pym and Michelle Pfeiffer debut as original Wasp Janet van Dyne

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6, 2018.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16th, Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.