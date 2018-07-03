Michael Douglas On A ‘Hank Pym’ Prequel Film

Hank Pym was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2015 but existed there for years prior, prompting a desire to see more of his history as the original Ant-Man. Ant-Man and The Wasp will only fuel such desire, which is a prospect that has Michael Douglas quite excited.

“I just hope Marvel is listening,” Douglas said when ComicBook.com suggested a Hank Pym prequel film in the interview featured in the video above. “ComicBook.com, guys, you hear what he’s saying, Marvel? Here we go! It’s going to be the entire future of my life.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a more serious note, Douglas enjoys the scenes packed into both the first Ant-Man film and its Ant-Man and The Wasp successor which see him and his Hank Pym counterpart aged backwards in time about 40 years for history building flashback scenes.

“Now that I see that you can have the ability to make yourself 40 years younger rather than simply having a flashback in the movie,” Douglas said. “If you can make yourself small and you can make yourself big, I should certainly hope that you can make yourself younger. I wanna give Paul [Rudd] a run for his money! I think it’s time for us to go at it mano-a-mano.”

Ant-Man and The Wasp will give Pym and Scott Lang a bit of a squabble in the wake of Scott’s choices in Captain America: Civil War but it’s not quite the battle Douglas seems to be calling for. Still, Douglas was excited to get his hands a bit more dirty in Ant-Man and The Wasp than he did in Ant-Man and wear a little suit of his own.

“It’s great. I like it,” Douglas said. “I’m getting used to, at this age, playing supporting roles in films and leaving all this stuff to people like Paul and Evangeline. It’s such a great team. He has such a great sense of comedic timing, Paul does. Always comes up with a new twist.”

Marvel’s next theatrical outing will be with Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6. Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel will follow it in March of 2019, with Avengers 4 coming in May of 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home slated for release on July 5, 2019.