Ant-Man Star Auctioning Off Swiped Marvel Studios Prop To Benefit Comic Shops

Times are unimaginably hard for businesses all across the world during the Coronavirus Pandemic, and that includes the entertainment industry, which has been hit on virtually every front with losses an delays due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Comic retailers have been a particularly vulnerable business to be hit by losses: comic book publishers have all but halted any new releases, and most comic shops can’t currently remain open to sell what inventory they still have. Well, one actor who has gotten much more famous thanks to the movies adapted from Marvel Comics is now trying to do his part to help comic shops.

Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp star David Dastmalchian has gone on social media to auction off a prop that was used in Ant-Man and the Wasp, in effort to raise money for both comic retailers and indie bookstores. Check out the post below, and see if you may want to bid!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Excited to help #Creators4Comics raise money for comic shops & indie bookstores! Bid NOW on a set of 3 LIMITED #CountCrowley enamel pins AND a secret PROP I swiped from the set of @AntMan & The Wasp! (hint: it fits in a wallet) STARTING BID $30! Bid by REPLYING to this Tweet. pic.twitter.com/lOVM829q7r — David Dastmalchian (@Dastmalchian) April 15, 2020

“Excited to help #Creators4Comics raise money for comic shops & indie bookstores! Bid NOW on a set of 3 LIMITED #CountCrowley enamel pins AND a secret PROP I swiped from the set of @AntMan & The Wasp! (hint: it fits in a wallet) STARTING BID $30! Bid by REPLYING to this Tweet.” — David Dastmalchian

Dastmalchian of course stars in the Ant-Man movie franchise as Kurt, one of “The Three Wombats,” the unofficial named for Scott Lang’s (Paul Rudd) trio of ex-con friends, which also includes Dave (T.I. Harris) and Luis (Michael Peña). At the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp, The Three Wombats successfully pitched their X-Con Security Consultants company to investors, making them now successful businessmen and major allies to both Scott Lang and Hope Pym (Evangeline Lily), in their superhero roles as Ant-Man and Wasp. Not bad for some ex-convicts, eh?

David Dastmalchian is just one Marvel movie actor trying to do something charitable during the Coronavirus Pandemic; others include the likes of Chris Evans (Avengers) and Tom Hardy (Venom) reading children’s books to kids over video, or Godfather of the MCU himself, Samuel L. Jackson, making impassioned pleas for people to “Stay the F*ck Home.”

Marvel’s updated release schedule sees Black Widow arriving in theaters on November 6th. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 18, 2022, Black Panther II on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If…? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.