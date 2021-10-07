Ant-Man Star Casts Doubt on Marvel Return for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently in production, and it will feature the return of many big stars including Paul Rudd as Ant-Man/Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as Wasp/Hope Van Dyne, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym. The movie will also see Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror and Kathryn Newton as the new Cassie Lang. While many folks are returning, there are some familiar faces from the Ant-Man films who you shouldn’t expect to see. David Dastmalchian previously said he’s not sure if he’s returning as Kurt, and it appears he’s not the only one. Judy Greer recently spoke with Screen Rant about the upcoming Halloween Kills, and she was asked about returning to Marvel as Scott’s ex-wife, Maggie.

“I haven’t been told anything so I guess I’m not in it. I’m actually not, I’m terrible at [keeping secrets]. I always tell people like, ‘Just don’t tell me if you don’t want me to tell everyone.’ No one has contacted me and feel free to print that, that I’m very available and very willing to go,” Greer shared.

Last year, Greer’s onscreen husband, Bobby Cannavale, expressed similar sentiments when asked if he’d be returning as Paxton.

“I’m still checking my emails. I know they started shooting so it doesn’t look good for Paxton,” Cannavale shared with ComicBook.com. “There’s a part of me that thinks I’m not in this one because they’ve got something bigger coming up.” Of those bigger opportunities, the actor joked, “Ant-Man and Paxton. Or maybe I go away long enough that I can be my own hero.”

As for Quantamnia, fans are especially excited for Majors, who made his Marvel debut in the season one finale of Loki.

“The archetype of the wizard and what happens to him when he gets bored and becomes a trickster. I think when we meet He Who Remains he’s on the borderline of those two things. You don’t really know where he’s at and I think the ambiguity of that is one of the wicked things about it,” Majors previously said of his character in Loki.

“He Who Remains has lived forever,” he added. “One of the great things I got to experience with our costume designer is that every piece we decided on was from a different place. The cape I had on was from the Victorian era. The shoes were from Genghis Khan. The pants from Mongolia, etc. You just mix and match it together and it informs the character.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.