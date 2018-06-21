‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Cast List May Confirm Surprising Marvel Comics Villain

Ant-Man and the Wasp is just weeks away from hitting theaters, but a new report may have confirmed a surprising Marvel villain in the upcoming film.

Twitter user @StitchKingdom recently posted a full casting list for Ant-Man and the Wasp which gives a general idea of the cameos and supporting characters that will appear in the film as well as what actors are playing them. However, in addition to revealing a number of “Young” characters listed which would suggest some significant flashbacks, there’s also an interesting mention of a character that might set off some bells for comics fans: Elihas Starr.

In comics, Elihas Starr is also known as Egghead, a made genius who serves as a villain to Ant-Man. When word first surfaced that the villain of Ant-Man and the Wasp would be Ghost, many fans were a bit confused as to why the odd, but notable classic Ant-Man villain was being excluded. While an early claim suggested that Hannah John-Kamen was set to play a character named Dawn that was speculated to connect to Egghead, she’s ultimately playing Ghost. However, with Michael Cerveris appearing on that latest listing as Elihas Starr, it’s not impossible that Egghead might show up as well.

If you aren’t familiar with Egghead, he first appeared in the 1960s and has always been obsessed with understanding Hank Pym’s technology and advancements. Specifically, Egghead wanted to know what made the Ant-Man suit tick. He frequently used his vast genius to do anything to mess with Pym’s work — from theft, sabotage, or straight up copying.

As for how Starr — or Egghead — might factor into the film? That’s anyone’s guess, though given the character’s intellect it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to have him quietly pulling the strings or, potentially, even working with Ghost.

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6th.

Do you think Egghead will appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp? Let us know in the comments.