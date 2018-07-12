‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Star Randall Park on Playing Jimmy Woo

Ant-Man and The Wasp star Randall Park was ecstatic to learn he would be appearing in a Marvel Studios film.

The actor who played Jimmy Woo in the Marvel sequel opened up about the part, from landing it to performing it, and also confessed his love for the first Ant-Man film from 2015. “I’m such a fan of the first Ant-Man movie,” Park told Marvel. “One thing that I loved about it was that it was so funny.” Fittingly enough, Park injected a great deal of humor into Ant-Man and The Wasp.

Getting into character on set was no challenge for Park, who jumped right in enthusiastically. “It is a dream come true. It’s incredible, I’m so glad to be a part of it,” Park said. He quickly looked to the pages of Marvel Comics to learn the background of his character. “I learned about his story.”

“He is a cool character and a joy to play,” Park said. Though he never got to get in on any wild size-shifting sequences himself, the prospect excites the actor. “I think actually being able to wear a suit that shrinks you down to size and enables you to get as big as possible, that would be pretty cool,” Park said. “It’s almost like being invisible if you’re that small, and it would be cool to be invisible every now and then.”

The idea of being able to wear such a suit in real life, not just in a film, is also something Park would love to experience for several reasons. “I’ve always wanted to be just a little taller,” Park joked. “I would grow myself just like a few more inches because I think that would be cool too.”

Park admits, he does think about the possibility every once in a while. “Maybe every now and then,” Park said. “On a bad day, perhaps.”

Will he ever sport an Ant-Man suit or make use of the Pym Particles in a future Marvel Studios outing? You never know.

