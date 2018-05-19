‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ First TV Spot Released

The first Ant-Man and the Wasp TV spot from the upcoming Marvel Studios film is now out — and you can check it out above!

This first TV spot for Ant-Man and the Wasp is a condensed version of the official first trailer, with quicker edits of the action bits and a more streamlined overview of the storyline. We still get a pretty great remixed cut of Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock’s “It Takes Two,” which may be the real highlight of this whole Ant-Man and the Wasp marketing campaign, so far.

In terms of new material, we get the opening segment with Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and his daughter Cassie, where Cassie proclaims that she wants to one day be a superhero like her daddy. Marvel Comics know the Easter egg significance of that exchange: in the comics, Cassie Lang indeed does grow up and become a size-changing supehrero like her father: first as the giant hero Stature, and then as the Ant-Man / Wasp hybrid, Stinger. Given Cassie’s age at this point in the MCU, that’s not going to be a concern for awhile – but you never know: one day she may show up in that Young Avengers movie franchise!

In the meantime, Ant-Man and the Wasp will be picking up where Captain America: Civil War left off, with Scott Lang placed on house arrest for aiding Captain America in his rebellion. Things take a turn when Hank Pym’s (Michael Douglas) latest research into the Quantum Realm gets stolen by a terrorist named Ghost, to be used for some world-threatening purpose. Hank must got on the run with his daughter Hope (Evangeline Lilly), and they recruit Scott to once again become Ant-Man, in order to help them stop Ghost, recover the Pym tech, and (presumably) venture into the Quantum Realm on a mission to try and save Hank’s long-lost wife, Hope.

The main point of fascination for Marvel fans is how this seemingly standalone Ant-Man and the Wasp storyline will tie back to Avengers: Infinity War and the Avengers 4 sequel. Ant-Man and the Wasp will be set before and during the events of Infinity War, with the film hopefully revealing why Scott and the Pym family were spared from Thanos’ wrath – and what role the Quantum Realm may play in helping ot restore the universe.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.