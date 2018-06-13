Where Ant-Man And The Wasp Were During ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ According To Paul Rudd And Evangeline Lilly

There was no shortage of heroes in Avengers: Infinity War, but there was no sight of Ant-Man or The Wasp. According to Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, it seems we just didn’t see them.

That’s the story they were sticking with in a new interview with NDTV, where Lilly and Rudd were asked the burning question everyone wants to know, which was where they were when Thanos was taking out half the universe. Rudd started out by saying “Well, it’s a great question” which was followed by Lilly chiming in “Explain yourself Ant-Man”.

“I remember going to see Infinity War and they do mention that I was under House Arrest and that I was not able to leave,” Rudd said. “There’s a lot going on, a lot going on.”

As for The Wasp, Lilly said she was actually in the fight, but you might’ve missed her. “For the record, I was there. I was just tiny,” Lilly said.

When asked where Ant-Man was, Rudd then said “Well maybe I was too small and you just couldn’t see me either,” Rudd said. “I feel like I just piggybacked on your joke there.”

Ant-Man and The Wasp actually takes place before Avengers: Infinity War, so the film will likely end or feature some sort of tag connecting it to the film, or for that matter Avengers 4. It seems the heroes will be a part of that film, as Ant-Man has already been seen in photos from the Avengers 4 set, wearing the same sort of time devices that the rest of the crew is wearing. Well, we think they’re time devices, but your guess is as good as ours.

While Lilly isn’t sharing any big details regarding Avengers 4, she did compare it to a big game-changing season in her previous hit show Lost.

“You want me to tell you about the flash-forwards and flashbacks and flash-sideways?” Lilly joked last November. “When I heard about Infinity War [and Avengers 4] and the direction that they’re heading, I did have this moment of realizing, oh, wow, there’s a bit of a déjà vu for me with the Lost franchise. We are hitting that [Lost] Season 4 space where everything’s about to shift, and you’re about to lose the solid ground underneath you. And [Ant-Man and the Wasp], of course, will play a part in that.”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.