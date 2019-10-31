Paul Rudd Ruins Daughter’s Wasp Costume by Dressing as Weird Al for Halloween

Halloween is basically here and inventive costumes have already started to burst onto the scene online. Paul Rudd and his daughter did some Halloween celebrating this weekend, but the actor may not have gotten the memo on the group costume. As they walked down the street, his daughter is dressed like the Wasp from her father’s big Marvel movie franchise. Well, Rudd wasn’t feeling that and opted for a pretty humorous Weird-Al Yankovic costume complete with a tiny accordion. Now, the Ant-Man star is no stranger to comedy, and there are some to be had in his Marvel Cinematic Universe work to be sure. But, this choice is still pretty funny even though the group costume would have been a bit cuter to see walking down the street. He could have even worn the helmet and people would have been none the wiser.

There is no doubt that 2019 has been a year to remember for Marvel Studios. Rudd enjoyed some extra time in the sun as he played a sizable role in Avengers: Endgame. Ant-Man came up pretty clutch when it came time for the team to undo all the damage he caused to the universe in Avengers: Infinity War. But, many fans are wondering if we will see the hero anytime soon as Marvel moves into a new phase in 2020. Has 4’s entire slate is basically out in the open now, and there are sure to be some surprises going forward. But, a recent report indicated that there may be more of Ant-Man coming faster than anyone would have expected.

Imagine. She’s got her Avengers candy bag. She’s dressed up as The Wasp for Halloween, escorted by her father, Paul Rudd, who played Ant-Man, in the actual blockbuster film, Ant-Man and the Wasp. But he’s decided to go as Weird Al Yankovic pic.twitter.com/cV08EtIGye — Garrett Gilchrist (@TygerbugGarrett) October 27, 2019

A recent report indicated that there may be more of Ant-Man coming faster than anyone would have expected. According to the report, Rudd told a fan that the Ant-Man 3 script was already completed. Now, by the time word of that conversation made it out to other outlets, the star was already walking it all back. He said it was just an experiment to figure out how fast a rumor could spread on the Internet. The Weekly Planet podcast ended up being the source of the tip that started all this rumbling. The fan claimed to have visited the set of Ghostbusters filming in Calgary, Albera, Canada recently. The Weekly Planet doesn’t endorse the information, but it remains a curiosity.

All of these whispers deserve a pretty big grain of salt. That hasn’t stopped fans from already looking ahead to a possible surprise announcement. Black Panther 2 got a release date near D23, and some other big series like Captain Marvel and Guardians of the Galaxy may not be too far behind. So, for now, all that’s left to do is wait.

