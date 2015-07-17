Ant-Man Writer Adam McKay Still Wants to Make a Silver Surfer Movie

✖

After helping launch the first Ant-Man movie and contributing re-writes to the script with star Paul Rudd, filmmaker Adam McKay has since moved on to help Oscar winners like The Big Short and Vice as well as HBO's Emmy sensation Succession. But he previously mentioned hopeful plans to tackle one of Marvel's most iconic heroes, the Silver Surfer, though nothing has been mentioned about the character since. It seems like now his passion has been reignited after a recent appearance on the podcast Happy Sad Confused — so now it's just up to Marvel Studios to get the ball rolling.

McKay appeared on the podcast to address his recent projects when he was asked about his previous work on Silver Surfer. The filmmaker mentioned that he would still like to pursue the project, but he still has to get it going with Marvel.

"Silver Surfer was tricky. There was something about it, cause we did look into it. I think it's connected to the Fantastic Four reboot and because of that kind of lives under its own umbrella," said McKay. "But there was something that got in the way of it cause we did look into it a couple of years ago, but I could be wrong. I could be misremembering, but there was some reason it didn't happen or someone else was already working on it. But no, I was definitely into it because that would be a very easy one."

It's unclear if a Silver Surfer project will take priority at this point given the character's strong ties to Fantastic Four, and the fact that Marvel's First Family has a movie in the works with Spider-Man director Jon Watts. But McKay seems keen on the idea that Silver Surfer can exist in his own space.

"If you look at Galactus and the origin story of the Silver Surfer, how he sacrificed himself for his home planet. Norrin Radd, was that his name? I haven't thought that name in a long time. That would be a very easy one to make it an environmental allegory. I think that could be an incredible movie, and I think it could be visually the most stunning Marvel movie that's ever been made. I haven't lost interest in that. In fact, now that you mention it maybe I'll lob a phone call and see what's going on."

