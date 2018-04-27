Avengers: Infinity War: Actor Curt Clendenin Addresses Silver Surfer Rumors

✖

About three years ago as we were preparing for the arrival of Avengers: Infinity War, many rumors began to pop up with one pointing toward a certain cosmic being appearing in the film. Reports circulated that the Silver Surfer would appear in the movie, with rumors pointing toward actor Curt Clendenin filling the role. The Russo brothers debunked the rumor in so many words ahead of the movie's debut but a new interview with Clendenin himself seems to indicate at least some truth to the reports in some form, alluding to the intense secrecy that surrounds these projects and the security measures that are in place, in theory.

"I'm not really allowed to say too much about what any of it," Clendenin revealed to Comic Book Movie. "The Russo brothers are good at... how do I put it? They're good at leaving Easter Eggs too, and they like to have fun with things, you know?... I can't really say. It's like, you know how George Lucas treats his sets? You go into an audition for a movie called Blue Mountain. And it turns out, he's like, 'No, surprise, it's Star Wars.' So, I have to leave some secrecy. I don't know how else to explain it, but time, ideally, will tell. There's a lot of stuff that's not shown, and we've heard of all these new Marvel shows that are coming out, and we've heard about, let's say, certain side projects that directors may or may not have been rumored to work on"

Clendenin continued, further laying breadcrumbs about a sequence or scene that may or may not have been shot, alluding to a surprise online arrival not unlike the infamous Deadpool test footage.

"You never know what kind of interesting nuggets may come to the surface," he added. "We always hear about how pilots for certain TV shows were shot and stuff, and they never saw the light of day. And then years later, someone ends up uploading something to a YouTube channel or Daily Motion or something like that that's not as tough on copyright things, you know? So there are those sites out there where stuff finds its way peeking through. So, we'll see what kind of fun things evolve throughout the future."

As Marvel fans know, the film rights to the Silver Surfer have fully been absorbed by Marvel Studios after the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by The Walt Disney Company. Marvel's Kevin Feige previously confirmed that Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts will helm their upcoming Fantastic Four reboot, one of the many places where the Silver Surfer could make his MCU debut.