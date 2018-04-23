Anthony Mackie Explains ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Plot

If all the Infinity Stone craziness has you confused about Avengers: Infinity War’s plot, Anthony Mackie is here to break it down for you.

Mackie plays Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will be reprising the popular role in Infinity War. During an interview on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Mackie was asked about the film’s story and proceeded to break down the plot of the movie in a most unexpected way.

“It’s tricky. So there’s a dude named Thanos, right, or Than-os, wherever you’re from,” Mackie said. “Thanos gets mad because we beat up his boy, so he’s like yo, I’mma get those Infinity Stones and I’mma come back and show you what’s up. So Captain America call us and like yo, Thanos coming and it’s about to get real, I’m going to need you to slide through right quick so we can figure out what’s going on. That’s what Captain America said, and all of us go…no doubt. There was a rewrite. The original script is not the script you see.”

“So we all skedaddle, go to Cap, Cap tells us what’s going down,” Mackie said. “We meet up with Thanos, give him the business, and then that’s the end of part 3. That’s the movie.”

Sounds pretty cut and dry right? It is, of course, missing a few story beats here and there, and maybe a few dozen characters or so but that’s nitpicking. Otherwise, it seems rather on point.

No one knows what the future holds after Infinity War, but when asked about a possible 48 Hours type spinoff featuring Falcon and Winter Solider, Mackie seems more than up for it.

“Sebastian is a damn good actor and he’s a damn good friend, so I think our relationship — really, it’s the three of us, he, [Captain America actor Chris Evans] and I – our relationship kind of works really well because there’s a mutual respect,” Mackie said.

If that happens you can definitely count us in, but for now, at least we can see both heroes reprising their roles alongside Captain America in Avengers: Infinity War.

