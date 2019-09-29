Anthony Mackie’s New Project Kicks Off with Hilarious Captain America Prank

It is great to be Anthony Mackie right now, coming off a great showing in Avengers: Endgame and heading into Outside the Wire on Netflix. The crew on the upcoming Netflix Sci-Fi film decided to surprise the star with a reminder of his other job for his birthday. Mackie showed up to film and what met him were constant reminders of his new role as guardian of the shield. The entire group had on Captain Americagear and was ready to celebrate with him.

Mackie would go on to tweet about the experience and voice his complete surprise at the gesture. He should probably get used to it because, as this year showed, people love Captain America. That may not be the identity fans see him take up in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. But, everyone was allowed to read into Steve Rogers handing him that shield near the tail end of Endgame.

Videos by ComicBook.com

#OTW #CapDay #Netflix as if the crew here in Budapest wasn’t the best damn crew ever… They all showed up in Cap gear for my Birthday! Thanks guys for making it a special one… even the dead actors stayed for the picture! BudaFuckinPest is the Best! pic.twitter.com/HcvGbyGmPT — Anthony Mackie (@AnthonyMackie) September 27, 2019

That moment represented a seismic shift in the entire landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Avengers: Endgame had no shortage of dramatic moments, and some of the founding heroes in the franchise moved on. Others are heading in shocking new directions just like Falcon. Steve Rogers might be done commanding troops and using that shield, but the world still needs Captain America. Anthony Mackie’s Falcon looks like just the man for the job.

Fans know that there is precedent for Sam Wilson to become Captain America in various Marvel Comics. Still, so many were taken by surprise after the move. Mackie couldn’t believe it either when he initially was told the news. The Falcon actor says the original Cap delivered the news himself, and it was a very big deal for him.

“[It was] like a day or two before we shot it,” Mackie explained during an interview with Yahoo! “We were watching a football game over at [Chris Evans’] place and he pulled out the script and showed it to me. It was crazy, I was blown away. I was blown away.”

His The Falcon and The Winter Soldier co-star Sebastian Stan was also asked if he thought the mantle could have been placed on Bucky. But, the actor wasn’t trying to hear anything else about it.

“I don’t know about that,” Stan was quick to say. “Not really though, if you think about it. It makes no sense for him to…why would you give it to the guy that’s been trying to have a whole new history outside of the thing he’s been trapped by. I remember I found out [about Falcon getting the shield] the day we were shooting. I was like ‘Oh wow, this is the deal.’ But it makes sense. He’s [Sam Wilson] has been his [Captain America’s] right-hand for a long time at this point.”