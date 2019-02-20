‘Captain Marvel’ Post Credits Scenes Confirmed

Marvel Studios held their first press screening for Captain Marvel earlier tonight and in addition to generally positive reactions, some spoiler-free tidbits from the showing have also begun to surface. As is with tradition in the sprawling Marvel Cinematic Universe, the movies released typically carry an extra scene or two stuffed in the credits sequence after the movie wraps.

In the case of Captain Marvel, reports have surfaced suggesting the movie will have two post-credits scenes — one before the credits roll and another at the end of the credits.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Captain Marvel is an effective Avengers prequel in some ways akin to the 1st Captain America movie. It’s pro-woman without being overdone with pre and post credit scenes that made me tear up and gave me goosebumps respectively pic.twitter.com/or2Oj7CdRV — sonaiya kelley (@sonaiyak) February 20, 2019

It was also revealed that the movie kicks off with a touching tribute to the late great Stan Lee, a move that is sure to leave movie-goers teary-eyed.

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis said fans that enjoy reading Carol Danvers’ comics will fall in love with the movie. Fandango’s Erik Davis said the movie “remains entertaining because it’s always changing” while Entertainment Tonight’s Ash Crossan calls the movie “TOTALLY AWESOME.”

As of this writing, Hollywood trades such as THR is reporting Captain Marvel is tracking for an astonishing weekend at the box office, currently estimated to bring a projected $120 million haul.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel flies into theaters March 8th. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies out this year include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

