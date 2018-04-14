Astonishing X-Men Gets New Line-up And Creative Team

The Astonishing X-Men are getting a big shakeup, and a new creative team to match.

Marvel exclusive writer Matthew Rosenberg (Punisher, New Mutants) and artist Greg Land (The Incredible Hulk) are taking the helm of the hit X-Men series starting in issue #13, and they’re bringing a new line-up with them. The new team will feature Beast, Dazzler, Colossus, Havok, and Warpath, a line-up they revealed on This Week In Marvel

Rosenberg is being a bit vague when it comes to what exactly brings this team together but teases that it will put them in a place they haven’t been in for quite some time.

“We’re taking a slightly different approach to our X-Men on this team,” Rosenberg teased to Marvel. “The reasons they are together and what their mission is means that they are playing a role in the Marvel Universe that the X-Men haven’t played in a while.”

While this group holds classic X-Men like Colossus, Beast, and Dazzler, this is still a rather original lineup. Warpath has been used a great deal in X-Force centric lineups over the past few years, while Dazzler and Havok have been featured on a myriad of teams. Colossus has probably been the most used of the group in various teams, and is also currently a big part of X-Men Gold, what with the wedding to Kitty Pryde coming up.

You can check out the new cover for the series above, and the official description is listed below.

Astonishing X-Men #13

Written by Matthew Rosenberg

Art and Cover by GREG LAND

On Sale 7/4/18

Before the new team enters the picture Charles Soule and Gerardo Sandoval will bring their current arc to a close, featuring the current lineup of Havok, Old Man Logan, Bishop, Psylocke, Gambit, Rogue, and more. You can find the official description for that issue below.

“THE FINAL SHOWDOWN FOR…A MAN CALLED X! It’s XAVIER and PSYLOCKE versus PROTEUS! In a battle for reality itself, which of these super-powered psychics will win? And when the dust settles, what’s next for the Astonishing X-men?”

Astonishing X-Men #12 lands in comic stores on June 6, while Astonishing X-Men #13 hits comic stores on July 4.