Avenger: Endgame’s Jeremy Renner Reveals Haircut and Tattoos Behind-the-Scenes

Avengers: Endgame finally hit theaters last week, and much of the film’s cast have been extra present on social media, sharing fun behind-the-scenes content from the Marvel Cinematic Universe film. The latest person to post to Instagram is Jeremy Renner, the actor best known for portraying Clint Barton/Hawkeye/Ronin. In the new film, Barton gets a whole new look that includes a new haircut (hilariously dubbed Mohawkeye) and an awesome sleeve of tattoos.

“Early morning preparations,” the actor wrote.

As you can see, the post includes a video of Renner getting his hair shaved as well as photos of the tattoos being painted on.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, clearly enjoying a closer look at the Ronin process.

“Best hair ever,” @ajdashner wrote.

“Well done on that painted tattoo. Realistic,” @zaaryk_ added.

“You need to make the tattoo permanent,” @mtb_geo73 suggested.

“WHAT HOW DARE YOU NOT FULLY COMMIT AND GET A WHOLE ARM SLEEVE,” @azcaptainmarvel joked.

“So when the preparations for Hawkeye series ? I need MoHawk (More Hawkeye),” @iamrama25 asked. (While a Hawkeye series has not been officially announced, there are rumors that one will be coming to Disney+ alongside the new shows about Loki, Wanda and Vision, and Falcon and the Winter Soldier.)

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

