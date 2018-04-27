‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Scarlett Johansson Accidentally Flashed a Stranger on a Plane

Black Widow can take on just about anyone or anything, but recently her nemesis happened to be a plane bathroom.

Actually, more specifically a plane bathroom door. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, part of the cast of Infinity War played Guess the Avenger, which included a question about someone flashing a stranger in an airplane bathroom. While most of the group went with Dave Bautista, he picked Scarlett, and he happened to be correct.

“I was using the bathroom in the plane as one does, and I guess I didn’t lock the door,” Johansson said. “It happens occasionally, I don’t know, I thought I did, and I went back to grab the toilet paper, and my entire vagina was displayed out. Yes I said “vagina,” deal with it, and then the guy opens the door, he looks down and like goes like this.”

Johansson acts it out, explaining that he looked down then up, down and then up again before realizing it was her. “And I was like ‘close the g****** door!’”

“The door closes and I’m like ‘oh my God’. It was before the plane took off,” she continued, “and then I had to open the door and walk past the entire cabin of people that just heard me be like ‘ahhhhhhh!’ ya know? And of course, they’re like “oh it was Scarlet that was, and it was her vagina,’ yeah so.”

For more, you can check out the full segment in the video above, which included Johansson, Bautista, Mark Ruffalo, Danai Gurira, and Tom Hiddleston.

Infinity War will feature Black Widow’s reunion with several Marvel characters, including Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner. A lot has changed since they last saw each other though.

“Well, it’s been a long period of time and, again, I think Natasha’s not necessarily the kind of… I think she’s not a particularly sentimental person,” Johannson said. “And I think she understands that it’s been a period of time and they’ve both had their own experiences separate of one another and always have like a shared experience with one another but, again, a lot of time has passed and I think they both kind of made a sort of heroic decision the last time that they saw one another that they were that they were going to sacrifice their own personal desire for the greater good and that’s how they could move on.”

