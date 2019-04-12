Joe Russo Reveals Never Before Mentioned Deleted Scene From ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’

Right now, the worldwide Marvel fandom is squarely focused on the release of Avengers: Endgame in a few weeks. Interestingly enough however, a recent interview with Infinity War and Endgame co-director Joe Russo revealed some interesting insight about a different Marvel Cinematic Universe film: Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Joe Russo was talking about (of all things) his love of Indian cinema in a recent interview with Hindustan Times. That discussion took a tangent, which managed to careen into the side topic of an epic moment in Avengers: Age of Ultron that ultimately got left on the cutting room floor.

Check out the quote from Russo, below:

“Sharing his passion for Indian films such as Dabanngg – ‘I haven’t gotten around to seeing Dabanng 2 yet’ – Russo said that Rajinikanth-starrer Robot came very close to influencing a previous Marvel movie. “Interesting story, that I think will be a really good headline tomorrow,” Russo said, “is that Robot almost influenced the climactic moment in Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

Launching into an animated description, he continued, “So you know, in Robot, where all the robots form a snake? All the Ultrons in Ultron came together to form a large Ultron, but it had to get cut for time.”

If you’re not familiar with he Indian film reference, Robot (or Enthiran) was a 2010 sci-fi film by acclaimed filmmaker S. Shankar, which starred Aishwarya Rai, Danny Denzongpa and Indian film icon Rajinikanth as the titular robot. The film was a critical and commercial success in India, winning several big awards, especially in the categories for special effects. Clearly the film had an effect on Joss Whedon, if the filmmaker was going to ape the film’s finale for the climatic act in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Truth be told, seeing the Ultron robots form a giant snake would’ve arguably been more exciting than what we got. The final sequence of the Avengers. Sure, the team shot of the Avengers all defending the machine that will drop the airlifted Sokovia like a planet-ending meteor was pretty epic – an even bigger and better version of the circular team shot we got in the first film. And yet, at the end of the day, it still boiled down to the Avengers clobbering generic CGI henchmen, and wasn’t all that exciting. Giant snake made of robots? Much more exciting, indeed.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video, and Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

