‘Avengers: Annihilation’ Gets A Fan-Made Marvel Studios Logo Mock-Up

Fans have been clamoring for the reveal of the full title for Avengers 4 and while it has not yet been revealed, a recent rumor claims its Avengers: Annihilation. Now, new fan art is revealing what just what that title might look like if given full logo mock-up.

The slick new piece of art, found on Marvel Studios Reddit, looks good enough to be the real deal even if they do give the title a distinctively Thanos-like vibe thanks to purple lettering. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Annihilation as a subtitle for the upcoming final Avengers installment for a little while and, for some Marvel fans, it’s an interesting one. The subtitle shares a name with a 2006 Marvel Comics miniseries written by Keith Giffen. In that series, a galaxy-spanning storyline saw many of Marvel’s cosmic characters face off against Annihilus, lord of the Negative Zone. In the series, Thanos ended up playing a unique role and ultimately was killed by Drax the Destroyer and then joining forces with Mistress Death.

While that sounds like something that might fit into the framework set up by Avengers: Infinity War, if the subtitle really is Annihilation it may have no ties to that miniseries. Co-director Joe Russo has been clear that Avengers 4 will pave new ground and not necessarily have something it correlates to, comics-wise.

“I don’t think there are any comics that correlate to it,” Russo told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I think we’re in pretty fresh territory with Avengers 4. If anything, I think it’s interesting after to go back and look at some of the Marvel films and view them through a different lens. But I can’t think of any comics in particular that would have value.

Even if Avengers 4 does head into new territory, story-wise, that also doesn’t make Annihilation a completely out there choice. Infinity War did see a lot of heroes (and other living beings) well, annihilated, and it’s a move that Infinity War and Avengers 4 co-writer Christopher Markus explained in a previous interview that just might not get undone.

“[Avengers 4] doesn’t do what you think it does,” Markus said. “It is a different movie than you think it is…Also…[the deaths are] real. I just want to tell you it’s real, and the sooner you accept that, the sooner you will be able to move on to the next stage of grief.”

“Put it this week,” Stephen McFeely added. “I think [Infinity War] is a fairly mature movie for a blockbuster. It’s got a lot of fun in it, obviously, but boy, it gets very mature. The second one is also mature. We’re going to own these choices, and hopefully surprise and delight you and get you invested. It’s by the same studio, the same filmmaking team. They were written at the same time, shot at the same time. They’re clearly connected, but they are definitely two different movies, one of which is dependent on what happened previous.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Ant-Man and the Wasp is now available on digital. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.