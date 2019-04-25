‘Avengers 4’ Fan Theory Suggests Black Widow Makes Sacrifice Play

A Marvel fan has made a compelling argument for Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) making a sacrificial play in Avengers 4.

In a post published to r/FanTheories, Reddit user u/blaq_fenrir argues directors Anthony and Joe Russo will make good on their tease the Avengers: Infinity War sequel will be informed by the events of Captain America: Civil War — which could mean the end of the line for Black Widow.

Because Widow went against orders and allowed Captain America (Chris Evans) to escape at the tail end of Civil War's airport scuffle between the Avengers, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) could be hesitant to trust the spy-turned-superhero during their presumed reunion when attempting to correct the devastating damage done by Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Citing Natasha's checkered past as KGB-trained killer, the user believes a selfless sacrifice made for her teammates would "wipe out the red in her ledger," sparing both Steve and Tony from the decision made by Thanos when opting to murder daughter Gamora (Zoe Saldana) to unlock the Soul Stone on Vormir.

Her death would then spark the much-needed reconciliation between Hulk and counterpart Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Natasha's once lover, after the other guy refused to come out in Infinity War. Widow's sacrifice could also reassemble the Avengers, who have been disbanded since the schism between Team Cap and Team Iron Man tore the team apart in Civil War.

Joe Russo has since said Widow and close friend Captain America have become hardened by the events of Infinity War, and will carry a "much, much harder edge" in the post-snap world explored in Avengers 4.

Johansson will then headline the Cate Shortland-directed Black Widow solo movie, rumored to be a prequel to 2012's The Avengers.

In September, a synopsis released through subscription-based film production tracking site Production Weekly reported the film will center around a 22-year-old Natasha Romanoff, placing Black Widow in 2006, with most of the action revolving around New York City:

At birth the Black Widow (aka Natasha Romanova) is given to the KGB, which grooms her to become its ultimate operative. When the U.S.S.R. breaks up, the government tries to kill her as the action movies to present-day New York, where she is a freelance operative. The standalone film will find Romanoff living in the United States 15 years after the fall of the Soviet Union.

Avengers 4 opens May 3, 2019.