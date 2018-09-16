‘Captain America’ Star Chris Evans Has a Singing Dog

If you’re a fan of Chris Evans’ presence on social media, it’s safe to say that you’re a fan of the Captain America star’s pup.

The dog Dodger is a frequent presence on the Avengers star’s social media, even providing a revealing glimpse of how Steve Rogers will appear in the upcoming movies. But it seems like Dodger is working on a music career, and might have found the perfect partner.

Dodger found someone to harmonize with at the dog park. The result was a powerful duet. I just hope success doesn’t go to their heads. pic.twitter.com/LyoPLkkcJw — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 14, 2018

It’s pretty adorable to see how much Evans loves his dog. He actually brings him on set when he’s shooting. It seems like the next step is to get his pup a guest starring role in the next Marvel movie.

Dodger’s previous appearance came with the shocking reveal that Captain America shaved his beard from Avengers: Infinity War, which was previously teased in the leaked concept art for Avengers 4 that showed the exciting new team.

But there might be something different at work here, as rumors, set photos, and some major story clues have pointed toward time travel playing a huge part in the next movie. Previous set photos showed Captain America wearing a costume strikingly similar to the outfit he wore in the first Avengers movie standing amid the rubble of New York City, as if they were recreating the events of that film.

The only issue is, that Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man was also on set, meaning there’s likely some huge time-travel plot taking place.

It remains to be seen how this new, clean-shaven Captain America will play in the new movie, and it sounds like the filmmakers themselves are still trying to figure it out. Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo previously told the Marvelist podcast that movie’s ending is still being finalized.

“We’re not just doing reshoots, we’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year … I don’t even know that they really know exactly,” Ruffalo said. “Some of it is happening while we’re there. It’s pretty amazing. And we’ll shoot some stuff and a few days later come back and reshoot it cause we wanna take it in another direction. It’s a very living organism, even as we approach it being a locked picture, we’re still working on it.”

We’ll see how Captain America ends up beardless when Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3.