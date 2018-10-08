Chris Evans Has ‘Avengers’ Fans Tearing Up With His Response to Robert Downey Jr.

It looks like fans are having to prepare for the end of an era in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, because Avengers 4 could bring the end of Chris Evans’ tenure as Captain America.

Co-star Robert Downey Jr., the Iron Man himself, took a moment to honor his pal on social media with a funny image that compared the two to Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story. This caused a fitting response from Evans himself, who seems to have no trouble channeling Steve Rogers in moments like this.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Evans made waves last week when he tweeted what many believe to be a farewell to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thanking the fans for nearly a decade of support in his journey that began with Captain America: The First Avenger.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful,” Evans wrote on Twitter.

Evans has not been shy about his role in the MCU possibly being over, though he has never shut the door on his tenure entirely. While speaking on Good Morning America ahead of the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War, Evans spoke frankly about the technical reasons for his time being up.

“Well, the contract is done. A lot of our contracts are through,” Evans said, pointing to Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. and Thor star Chris Hemsworth. “Myself, Downey, Hemsworth, we all kind of started roughly at the same time, and I think we all, through Avengers 4, kind of wrap it up. So at this point, I don’t know what’s next, but yeah, by 2019, that’s it.”

In a profile with the New York Times, Evans was much more poignant about his future.

“You want to get off the train before they push you off … I used to have thoughts of wanting to climb to the top of something, or wanting to be somebody,” Evans said. “But when you get the thing that you think you want and then you wake up and realize that you still have pockets of sadness, and that your struggle will reinvent itself, you stop chasing after those things and it is liberating, because you realize that right here, right now, is exactly all I need.”

We’ll see what the future holds for Chris Evans, Captain America, and the rest of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes when Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.