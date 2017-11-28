‘Avengers 4’ Directors Know Who They Are Allowed To Kill

Avengers 4 will in many ways be the end of the first 3 phase of Marvel’s cinematic universe, and it seems the Russo Brothers are taking some heroes to the grave before they leave.

The Russo’s filmed Avengers: Infinity War back to back with Avengers 4, and the latter will simultaneously be an ending and a rebirth of the universe. Rebirth occurs after death typically, and Anthony Russo is not taking that off the table.

“We’re not participating in any thought whatsoever about what happens after these movies,” Russo told Vanity Fair. “So we know who we’re allowed to kill, and that’s about it. I don’t even think Marvel had any ideas about where they would go after [Avengers 3 and 4]. It’s not an end for all of these characters; it’s an end for some of these characters. So some of these characters will go on. So it’s more complicated, that’s why it’s not a clean ending.”

It seems not all of your favorite heroes will make it out alive this time around, and that makes parting ways even more difficult for some.

That includes Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, who looks at Avengers 4 as a time for excitement but also as a time to say goodbye.

“I never went to summer camp when I was a kid, but the notion of the stories you hear of summer camp where you’re with people every day then it’s over,” Feige said. “That happens on every movie. I just saw Scott Derrickson for the first time in months at this event in Atlanta, and I had spent almost every day for two and a half years with him. Same thing with Joss [Whedon]. Same thing with [Jon] Favreau. Same thing with James [Gunn] until we started gearing up again. So, in a certain way, it’s always like that. Up to this point there has always been a time when you get back together again. So the thought of that not happening is sad and we’ll have to organize some sort of a yearly brunch.”

Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on May 4, 2018, while Avengers 4 lands on May 3, 2019.