‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Might Have Already Revealed Time Travel

The first trailer for Avengers 4, now titled Avengers: Endgame, might have teased the time travel many fans are expecting to see.

To cap the trailer, Scott Lang seems to have showed up at the Avengers facility in upstate New York. “Hi, uh, is anyone home? This is Scott Lang!” Scott says in the message framed as though it is playing for Captain America and Black Widow. “We met a few years ago at the airport in Germany! I got really big. Ant-Man? Ant-Man, I know you know that. That’s me. Can you buzz me in?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Is this an old message?” Steve Rogers asks Natasha. She doesn’t answer the question directly, simply saying that it’s “the front door” without giving a time frame.

The message is framed in the trailer as though it is playing in real time. However, given the screen’s “archive” message at its top-left corner, it seems this video is being pulled from a database where it was previously stored.

In the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and The Wasp, Scott was warned to avoid “time vortexes” by Janet van Dyne. Ultimately, he was left trapped in the quantum realm when his entire Ant-Team disappeared following Thanos snapping his fingers. It is unclear how much time Scott spent in the quantum realm but given Tony’s claim of food and water having run out “four days ago,” it’s safe to assume more than four days have passed since Infinity War and Ant-Man and The Wasp‘s endings.

It seems that the Avengers: Endgame trailer has teed up time travel in a very cryptic way, though the details of it might not be further explored until the movie hits theaters in April.

“Is the quantum realm a safe place?” Ant-Man and The Wasp director Peyton Reed said to ComicBook.com. “I assume there’s parts of the quantum realm that are safe, and parts that are dangerous, and I think it remains to be seen how and if he’ll get out of the quantum realm. Beyond that, I ain’t saying a thing, man. I don’t want a Marvel sniper showing up at my house, and taking me out.”

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.