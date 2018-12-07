‘Avengers 4’: Tony Stark Teased ‘Endgame’ Title Before Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange wasn’t the first to reveal the title of Avengers 4 as Endgame. In fact, that credit goes to Tony Stark.

Back in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, Tony Stark used the word “endgame” for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, years before Doctor Strange said it as he was turning to dust thanks to The Decimation.

“A hostile alien army came charging through a whole in space,” Tony said in the midst of an argument over the creation of the villainous, artificially intelligent robot referred to as Ultron. “We’re standing three hundred feet below it. We’re the Avengers. We can bust arms dealers all the live long day but that, up there, that’s the endgame.”

The conversation is clearly far more important now than fans may have realized at the time, as it was loaded with foreshadowing.

“How are you guys planning on beating that?” Tony goes on to question the group.

Before Captain America: Civil War’s narrative tore the group apart, Captain America was optimistic in his plans. “Together,” he told Tony.

“We’ll lose,” Tony predicted, correctly (so far).

“Then we’ll do that together, too,” Steve concludes.

The same movie featured an intriguing and dark dream sequence from Tony’s perspective, seeing him standing above a pile of bodies in the cosmos. Those same bodies are the only Avengers who survived Thanos snapping his fingers, wiping out half of the universe’s living creatures. Whether or not that becomes a factor in Avengers: Endgame is to be seen but the film clearly had some planning ahead on its mind.

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.